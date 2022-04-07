MYBOOKIE ODDSMAKER MAKES BETTING PICKS AND PREDICTIONS FOR 2022 MLB SEASON

Head Oddsmaker David Strauss Shares Pennant Favorites, Cy Young & MVP Picks, plus World Series Dark Horses

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the MLB season suffered a delay due to the MLB lockout, things are copasetic as we head into April. Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams. This time of year, hope springs eternal for every franchise – even the Baltimore Orioles at +35000 World Series longshots.

MyBookie Oddsmaker David Strauss shares his pick and predictions for the upcoming baseball season.

AL Pennant Winner – Houston Astros +370

"Carlos Correa has left for Minnesota, but the Houston Astros remain the top team to win the American League (even if the odds say it's Toronto (+350). The main reason is because he predicts the AL West could be the worst division in baseball. Plus, Houston's starting rotation becomes the tops in baseball if Justin Verlander returns to his Cy Young caliber form."

AL Cy Young Winner – Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox +1100

"This is an odds play. Gerrit Cole's odds make him an underlay. Nobody knows for sure if Chris Sale returns to his best. The jury is still out on if Shohei Ohtani maintains his brilliance on the mound and Tampa's Tyler Glasnow may or may not be as good before the injury. Giolito offers decent odds, gets some protection in the rotation because Lance Lynn is also an ace, and should reach his peak this season."

AL MVP – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels +1900

"Trout missed a lot of time last year. This season, the Angels best player is flying under the radar because Ohtani was so brilliant. He's been dominant for years – but don't let that lull you into complacency. Odds suggest he's the best play to once again prove why some place him on the same level as the best to ever play the game."

NL Pennant Winner – Los Angeles Dodgers +200

"Sure, the rotation lost Max Scherzer. But Walker Buehler is ready to take over as the ace. Not only that, with every passing day, it's apparent Trevor Bauer won't have to sit out the season.

Also, Clayton Kershaw is back and, this is the most important part - the Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman away from the defending champion Atlanta Braves."

NL Cy Young Winner – Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers +1100

"Burnes won the Cy Young last year. Pitchers don't often win the Cy Young two seasons in a row, but Burnes offers the fairest odds.

You could look elsewhere – but it's tough to back Scherzer even though he gets some cover playing behind the chalk pick, Jacob deGrom. I'm hesitant to pick deGrom because he's got a history of injuries. I'm shying away from Dodgers star Walker Buehler because this is the first season as the unquestioned ace. By default - Burnes gets the nod from this oddsmaker."

NL MVP – Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies +900

"This is another odds play. Last season, Bryce Harper proved he's the best player in the National League.

There's no reason to believe Harper lets up in 2022."

World Series Dark Horse Picks

Toronto Blue Jays +760

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the chalk to win the AL MVP. He'll have plenty of support at the plate. But Toronto plays in the super deep AL East where the Yankees, Red Sox, and Rays all have a shot to win the division – so this is no easy bet.Toronto will be a good team, no doubt. Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Hyun Jin Ryu make for a strong first to third in the starting rotation. So, if you're feeling lucky, take the Blue Jays before the odds shift."

Chicago White Sox +1075

"Like Houston, the White Sox are almost guaranteed to win their division. Chicago has a fantastic starting rotation with Lance Lynn, Cy Young contender, Lucas Giolito, underrated Dylan Cease, and Dallas Kuechel. If the pitching stays healthy – Chicago will be dangerous in the postseason."

Boston Red Sox +1600

"The Red Sox battling lineup is strong. Trevor Story adds a lot to a lineup that already includes Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Alex Verdugo. If Chris Sale returns to his dominating ways, the rotation should be good. Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta are solid. At the current odds, the Red Sox are a top value dark horse play."

Philadelphia Phillies +2500

"The Phillies send one of the strongest lineups in MLB to the plate. Bryce Harper should continue dominating. The Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber as their designated hitter, which upgrades the line up big time. JT Realmuto is the best catcher in baseball. So, if Zach Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez step it up on the mound, the Phillies can beat the Mets and Braves and take the NL East."

WORLD SERIES - ODDS TO WIN (As of Apr 7, 2022)

Los Angeles Dodgers +420

Toronto Blue Jays +760

Houston Astros +860

Chicago White Sox +1025

New York Yankees +1050

Atlanta Braves +1100

Milwaukee Brewers +1125

New York Mets +1300

Tampa Bay Rays +1325

San Diego Padres +1475

Boston Red Sox +1600

San Francisco Giants +2100

Philadelphia Phillies +2300

St. Louis Cardinals +2400

Los Angeles Angels +2700

Seattle Mariners +3000

Minnesota Twins +3800

Detroit Tigers +3900

Cleveland Indians +6000

Cincinnati Reds +6400

Texas Rangers +6800

Kansas City Royals +7000

Miami Marlins +7500

Chicago Cubs +9000

Oakland Athletics +9000

Colorado Rockies +11000

Washington Nationals +11000

Arizona Diamondbacks +22000

Pittsburgh Pirates +28000

Baltimore Orioles +34000

