MyBookie Oddsmaker Shares Championship Odds And Predictions At NFL Season Midpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss shares his analysis at the midway point of the NFL schedule, including the latest odds for Super Bowl 56.

For full NFL odds and analysis visit, https://www.mybookie.ag/sportsbook/nfl/

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to where they were before the season started. After a couple of impressive victories, the 2021 Super Bowl participants will head into NFL Week 12 favorites to win the 2022 Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Bucs are the outright favorite while KC is the second choice.

Updated Super Bowl Odds Heading Into Week 12 of the 2021 Season

Super Bowl LVI, Updated Super Bowl LVI Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +525

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Buffalo Bills +710

Los Angeles Rams +725

+725 Arizona Cardinals +770

Green Bay Packers +885

Dallas Cowboys +950

Baltimore Ravens +1040

New England Patriots +1140

Tennessee Titans +1420

Los Angeles Chargers +2250

Indianapolis Colts +2900

Cleveland Browns +3500

+3500 Cincinnati Bengals +4000

San Francisco 49ers +4900

49ers +4900 Minnesota Vikings +5100

Philadelphia Eagles +6000

Pittsburgh Steelers +6600

New Orleans Saints +7200

Las Vegas Raiders +9000

Denver Broncos +9400

Seattle Seahawks +17400

Carolina Panthers +19900

Atlanta Falcons +22900

Washington Football Team +22900

New York Giants +37400

Miami Dolphins +44900

Atlanta Falcons +49900

Chicago Bears +67400

New York Jets +289900

Jacksonville Jaguars +319900

Houston Texans +409900

Detroit Lions +419900

For the latest Super Bowl odds visit, https://www.mybookie.ag/sportsbook/nfl/super-bowl/

After beating Dallas, Kansas City becomes second choice to win the Super Bowl

In their last two games, the preseason favorite has proven they're back. Kansas City beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 in NFL Week 10. In Week 11, the Chiefs held the best offense in the league to just 9 points in a fantastic 19-9 win. KC beat the Dallas Cowboys via their defense.

Due to that effort, MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss lists Kansas City as his second-choice to win the Super Bowl. Only the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers offer lower odds than Kansas City. Are the Chiefs a play at the odds? Based on how they've performed the past couple of games, the odds are fair. But Kansas City is no lock to win the AFC. New England, Baltimore, Buffalo, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts remain in the hunt.

KC's odds have floated from +425 to +1400 and now back to +600. What's to say the Chiefs don't hit another roadblock? At least 3 of their next 6 games aren't cakewalks, at the Chargers, at the Bengals, and hosting the Steelers.

Patriots become biggest Super Bowl mover of the year

"If Super Bowl future bettors want to back a team from the AFC, they must consider the New England Patriots. No team has gelled quite as well on both sides of the ball as the Pats." Said Strauss.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is completing over 70% of his passes, leading an offense that doesn't need to light up the scoreboard to win because the Patriots defense leads the league in points allowed per game. Opponents average about 16 per versus New England. In NFL Week 11, the Patriots went to Atlanta and dusted the Falcons 25-0. The Pats are for real. Strauss recommends jumping on the current odds if you're a believer.

Texans expose the Titans, send Tennessee's odds into the ether

In NFL Week 10, Tennessee got lucky to beat New Orleans. This past Sunday, the lowly Houston Texans upset the Titans 22-13. Tennessee has now lost to the Jets and the Texans in the same season. The Titans, who were -6600 to win their division a few weeks ago, have fallen into the danger zone.

"Tennessee could very well miss the playoffs because their schedule is tough. They must travel to New England in Week 12 and face the 49ers, a surging Dolphins team, take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and travel to Houston in NFL Week 17. None of those games are for sure victories." Cautions Strauss.

Colts blast the Bills to become the top underdog on the board

One of the reasons Tennessee could be in trouble is because the Indianapolis Colts have cut the Titans' lead in the AFC South to 2 games. Indy blew out the Bills 41-15, proving they have what it takes to not only win their division and make the playoffs, but to also win the Super Bowl.

The Colts rank high in the two most important categories, turnover margin and rushing yards. Indianapolis ranks fourth in rushing yards per game.

In NFL Week 11, Jonathan Taylor averaged 5 yards per carry when rumbling for 185 and scoring 5 TDs. Taylor destroyed what had been the best defense in the NFL. The Colts' D has 24 takeaways on the season, ranking first. Carson Wentz has thrown just 3 interceptions. He hasn't thrown a pick in the Colts' last 3 games. Because the Patriots have proven they're for real, Indianapolis is now the top Super Bowl underdog on the board.

"The Colts have the most opportunistic defense and newly crowned best running back in the league. Back Indy if you believe." Says Strauss, "It's only a matter of time before the Colts overtake the Titans for first place in the AFC South."

For full odds and analysis visit, https://www.mybookie.ag/sportsbook/nfl/

About MyBookie:

Online gaming pioneers created MyBookie in 2014, vowing to improve services where so many other brands failed. MyBookie's top priorities have always been the easiest deposits, the fastest payouts and the absolute best customer service. The company prides itself on providing an always-expanding selection of sports odds for players at all levels. MyBookie has passed all compliance and are legally authorized to conduct gaming operations for all games of chance and wagering.

Media Contacts:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE MyBookie