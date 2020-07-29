MyBookie Oddsmakers Go All-In On Return Of NBA -- Sportsbook Releases Odds For Championship Contenders Amid Coronavirus Concerns

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of yesterday, the NBA has confirmed zero positive coronavirus tests of players at the league's bubble campus in Orlando. The results are good news for the league, which is relying on the integrity of the bubble for the resumption of its season to succeed. It's also good news for sportsbooks in desperate need of live competition.

Online sportsbook, MyBookie.ag, has released NBA Playoffs betting lines. Three teams stand apart from the pack with the best odds of winning the championship. The Los Angeles Lakers lead the way as title favorites (+175). In simplest terms, that means a $100 wager at +175 returns a $175 profit. They're followed by the Milwaukee Bucks at +280 and the Los Angeles Clippers at +300.

A Lakers vs. Clippers Western Conference Finals would be a matchup between the 1 and 2 seeds. "Since the league expanded to the 16-team playoff format in 1984, the 1 seed out of the West has advanced 19 times compared to only 7 for the 2 seed." Says MyBookie Head Oddsmaker, David Strauss. "Truth be known, the seeding advantage is significant - even on a neutral floor."

Odds to Win NBA Championship, Provided by MyBookie.ag

Los Angeles Lakers: +175 (bet $100, win $175)

Milwaukee Bucks: +280 (bet $100, win $280)

Los Angeles Clippers: +300 (bet $100, win $300)

Boston Celtics: +1200 (bet $100, win $1,200)

Houston Rockets: +1300 (bet $100, win $1,300)

Lines last updated July 28, 2020. At 3PM ET.

In addition to Championship futures, the sportsbook also offers individual player props; A quick look at MVP front runners has Lebron James' points per game line set at 26.5, with Giannis Antetkounmpo's set at 30 ppg. True to form, MyBookie has posted some non-traditional options like, will Ben Simmons (76ers) make a playoff 3-point shot? The oddsmakers aren't optimistic, (Yes +160, No -225).

It's a sign of the times that the sportsbook is offering COVID specific props, "Will an NBA player be removed from bubble due to violation?" It's basically a coin flip with "No" only a slight favorite, (Yes +200, No -300). This comes just days after a player came under investigation for leaving the bubble and visiting an Atlanta gentlemen's club.

Betters will even have the ability to wager on if LeBron James, the league's most recognizable player, will test positive for COVID. Beyond the strangeness of that prop bet, a positive test for a star player has the potential to impact a string of playoff games and therefore, championship odds. "It's a tricky puzzle to figure out," adds Head Oddsmaker, Strauss. "A top player in the NBA has a tremendous impact, even more than a quarterback does in the NFL."

These non-traditional props are something the industry has embraced during the pandemic, which has hit sportsbooks particularly hard. When major sports suspended competition in March, oddsmakers were forced to shift their focus to provide creative odds for events such as simulated games, global warming, and even shark migration.

