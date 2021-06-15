'MyCare Medical' Continues Expansion of Service Area: Partners With 'South Florida Family Medicine' to Offer Services in Broward County

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCare Medical announced the recent acquisition of South Florida Family Medicine (SFFM), located in Plantation, Florida. Greatly expanding MyCare's clinical footprint in South Florida, the addition of SFFM adds three new committed and experienced healthcare professionals to MyCare's growing network which now serves more than 50,000 patients statewide.

Founded by Dr. Sylvan Goldin, and currently led by Dr. Jarrod Frydman, SFFM has served the Broward community for over 50 years. "Our longstanding presence and growth in the community is attributed to referrals from our existing patients," said Dr. Frydman. "We treat multiple generations of the same families. This is a testament to the care and attention our patients receive from our clinical and administrative staff. We know our patients and their families by name, not just a chart number. We are excited about this next chapter for our practice. MyCare Medical provides us the support we need to continue providing this same level of quality care and service to our current and future patients."

"From our very first interactions, Dr. Frydman and his staff showed our team that they embody the same values that we prize at MyCare Medical: compassionate, patient-centered care and a willingness to go the extra mile to serve the patient," said Gautam Shirhattikar, CEO of MyCare Medical. "We are excited to add Dr. Frydman's practice, teammates and patients to the MyCare family and look forward to furthering our joint mission in Broward county."

For the latest updates on the growing MyCare family of healthcare providers, or to learn more about its services, go online at www.MyCareMedicalGroup.com

About MyCare Medical

Formed in 2018, MyCare Medical Group is a primary care group whose physicians have been providing high quality patient care in a value-based model to Central and South Florida for more than 35 years. MyCare was founded by physicians that are committed to delivering the best possible patient outcomes and specialize in caring for and maintaining the health of older adults – helping them to live lives as healthy, active seniors. Always expanding, MyCare currently has 85 practitioners throughout multiple counties in Florida. Learn more at: www.MyCareMedicalGroup.com.

