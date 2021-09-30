MyCase Announces New Integration With Smith.ai

SAN DIEGO and LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyCase, the leading cloud-based legal practice management software and Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist service, announced the launch of an integration that allows MyCase customers to reap the benefits of Smith.ai's service by enabling their firms to answer every call and respond faster to new client opportunities.

"MyCase exists to help law firms thrive by making it easier to manage the entire client lifecycle within our powerful, easy-to-use legal practice management software," said Jim McGinnis, MyCase CEO. "The addition of Smith.ai to our list of preferred integration partners enables MyCase customers to solve the critical problem of losing new client opportunities due to missed calls from potential clients. With this new integration, MyCase customers are now able to gain new clients by responding faster and more professionally with an integrated call answering service that's available 24/7."

"We're dedicated to helping law firms deliver exceptional service to their clients, no matter how busy they are," says Aaron Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Smith.ai. "Our receptionists serve as the firm's frontline, so they don't miss out on new clients or opportunities to communicate promptly with existing clients who need to get in touch with their attorney. Our receptionists significantly improve productivity. Imagine what happens when there aren't constant interruptions from phone calls: work gets done. And very often, that work is done within MyCase, one of the very best practice management solutions on the market today. We are very proud to join together to make it easier to run a law firm by consolidating the various platforms a firm owner must check to ensure they're on top of lead and client communications. Now, calls and cases exist inside MyCase. It's just that simple and easy."

With this integration, any call handled by Smith.ai's receptionists is visible directly within MyCase. This means that not only will law firms never miss a call, but attorneys and staff will be able to quickly understand the work already completed, then immediately identify and assign tasks for next steps.

"Responsiveness remains one of the largest sources of frustration for legal services consumers," said Gyi Tsakalakis, President of AttorneySync, a well respected legal marketing agency. "Effectively responding to potential clients starts with intake. This means fast and clear communication. But responsiveness also includes expectation-setting and making things easy to understand throughout the client lifecycle. That's why it's essential to deliver seamless experiences between intake, client relationship management, and practice management systems. Integrations, like the one between Smith.ai and MyCase, deliver better experiences to potential clients, which drive more efficient business development for lawyers. As an advocate, as well as a customer of Smith.ai, we have witnessed firsthand this transformative impact of enabling faster, more efficient communications."

"I love the new integration between Smith.ai and MyCase," said Kevin Feeney, Partner at Feeney & Gurwitz. "Having our calls seamlessly integrated into MyCase allows me to delegate those calls to my team within MyCase and ensure that we're following up on new leads quickly. Plus, we're now able to keep calls better organized by assigning them to client and lead records."

To find out how Smith.ai and MyCase can help your law firm be more productive, visit https://smith.ai and https://mycase.com

About Smith.ai

Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for businesses, many of which are law firms and other service-based operations. Our live, North America-based receptionists answer calls, texts, and website chats, qualify leads, intake new clients, book appointments, and accept payments, for improved responsiveness, happier clients, and better marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai .

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. Learn more at www.MyCase.com .

Smith.ai media contact

Maddy Martin

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(650) 727-5598

MyCase media contact

Nicole Black

Legal Technology Evangelist

[email protected]

(585) 210-0815

SOURCE Smith.ai

Related Links

smith.ai

