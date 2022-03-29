Mycelium Market worth $ 5.49 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Mycelium Market- by Application (Food and Beverage Industry, Packaging Industry, Clothing and Apparel Industry, Animal Feed Industry, and Others By Application), Nature (Raw and Processed), Form (Pre-Formed Product, Powder, and Tablet And Capsule), Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1219

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global mycelium market is valued at US$ 2.95 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.49 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The mycelium can be found in single-celled and multi-celled organisms such as yeast and mushrooms. Mycelium is the root structure of mushrooms that comprises branch mass and hyphae. The pure mycelium materials are fully biodegradable and home-compostable, without plastic or fibre additives. These mycelium materials are sustainable alternatives to everything from plastics to leather.

Factors such as the increasing demand for natural ingredients and flavours in food items, increasing government initiatives to innovate mycelium-based, green and eco-friendly products and packaging solutions is estimated to drive the growth of the Mycelium industry. Moreover, growing efforts towards minimizing the usage of non-degradable materials, rapid adoption of eco-friendly technologies, fast production of flavoured mycelium compared to traditional, time-consuming methods, and the high public preference for organic, natural, plant-based ingredients in food products are expected to offer lucrative market growth opportunities during the projected period. Due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products & packaging, industries look for generating novel biodegradable and recycled materials to sustain themselves in this competitive world of businesses. Thus, increasing the demand for mycelium, which in turn boost the mycelium market.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the mycelium market over the forecast years, followed by Europe due to the high demand for mycelium-based food products and the increasing efforts of companies for developing mycelium materials. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period owing to the increasing initiatives for innovating mycelium-based products and the rising demand for natural products and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mycelium-market-/1219

Major market players operating in the mycelium market include Atlast, Chinova Bioworks, ENOUGH, Four Sigmatic, Forij.co., FreshCap Mushrooms LTD, Grown.bio, Mushlabs GmbH, Mycelia NV, Meati Inc., Monaghan Group, MycoTechnology, Inc., Mycotech Lab, MycoWorks, Ecovative LLC, eniferBio, Groundwork BioAg, MOGU, Mycorena, Norwegian Mycelium, Mycovation, Magical Mushroom Company, Mushroom Material, Nature's Fynd, PRIME ROOTS, Quorn, Biomyc, Mushroom Material, Bolt Threads, Paradise Packaging Co.Scelta Mushrooms, Changsha Botaniex Inc., Ecovative, KingHerbs Limited, Gurelan Cooperative, Innomy Labs, Life Cykel, Michroma, MUD/WTR, Mycovation among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

In January 2022 , Ecovative, a mycelium materials company, launched Forager, a division focused on designing, marketing, and manufacturing vegan, plastic-free leather-like materials and fungi-based foams for the fashion and automotive industries.

Ecovative, a mycelium materials company, launched Forager, a division focused on designing, marketing, and manufacturing vegan, plastic-free leather-like materials and fungi-based foams for the fashion and automotive industries. In March 2021 , MycoWorks partnered with luxury brand Hermes to make a version of the Victoria bag. It will be the first product with the use of a mycelium-based leather called Sylvania.

MycoWorks partnered with luxury brand Hermes to make a version of the bag. It will be the first product with the use of a mycelium-based leather called Sylvania. In November 2020 , Bolt Threads partnered with Adidas, Kering, Lululemon and Stella McCartney to launch Mylo material products in 2021.

Curious About Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mycelium-market-/1219

Market Segments

Global Mycelium Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Food and Beverage Industry

Packaging Industry

Clothing and Apparel Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Others

Global Mycelium Market, by Nature, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Raw

Processed

Global Mycelium Market, by Form, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

· Pre-Formed Product

· Powder

· Tablet and Capsule

Global Mycelium Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Mycelium Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Mycelium Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Mycelium Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Mycelium Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Mycelium Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should get this report:

To get a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global mycelium market

To get a market overview and future trends of the mycelium industry

To analyze the mycelium market drivers and challenges

To get information on the mycelium market value (US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the mycelium market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mycelium-market-/1219

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Sustainable, Biodegradable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Providers Market

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.