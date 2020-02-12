MyChelle and Crystal to Host "Clean. Caring. Impact" Panel at Expo West on March 6th 2020

The panel will bring together several industry notables who will share their perspectives on building meaningful corporate social responsibility programs that resonate and foster loyalty among customers, create business success, and a more clean and caring planet. "Our goal is to inspire companies, retailers, and consumers to rise up and take action for improved social and environmental change," said Floreani. "It is our mission to provide tools and ideas that will deliver impactful results to businesses while increasing community engagement."

Jessica Rubino, Senior Director of Content Marketing for New Hope will be moderating the panel. Having worked in the natural products industry for over a decade, Rubino is an industry expert as well as content strategist covering issues that are shaping today's health and wellness industry.

Joining Rubino and Floreani will be the following panelists, each bringing insights for their respective areas of expertise:

Jackie Bowen, Executive Director of the Clean Label Project Certifying Agency, will speak on key differences between regulatory law and consumer opinion.

Jay Weiner, Co-Founder, the Gentle Barn, a non-profit dedicated to ending animal cruelty and testing practices, will explain why decision-makers in grocery should showcase brands with sustainable stories. He will also discuss the key elements of a strong relationship between a non-profit like his own and consumer product brands and retailers.

Amy Jargo, Global Senior Category Merchant/Beauty Global Whole Body/Whole Foods Market will highlight the value of the relationship between retailers and brands, and share criteria she uses to develop in-depth partnerships.

"It is no longer enough to be 'clean' or 'cruelty-free.' Those are necessary but passive labels," says panel host Floreani. "Instead, we need to be proactive in our stewardship of the planet and protection of all of its inhabitants. We need to put our time, money and full commitment behind our mission.

Individuals that are attending Natural Products Expo West will have the opportunity to attend the panel on March 6th, 2020 in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel Marquis North East Ballroom.

