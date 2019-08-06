MyChelle® Dermaceuticals & CRYSTAL™ Deodorant Team Up to Support The Gentle Barn

Unfortunately, animal testing is still common practice in many industries. Gentle Barn staff and volunteers are committed to educating, fostering empathy, and inspiring everyone to be part of the solution. Through stories and interactions with their animals, The Gentle Barn is committed to raising future generations to have reverence for all life, protect the planet, and live good healthy, happy lives.

"Animal testing is still such a problem in the beauty and personal care industry. It is our corporate mission to model a different way, something we are proud to have done with our brands for more than 35 years," said Catie Wiggy, Vice President of Marketing for MyChelle Dermaceuticals and CRYSTAL.

Since its founding 35 years ago, CRYSTAL™ Deodorant has been a vegan, non-toxic, mineral-based line, focused on providing products that are cruelty-free. CRYSTAL is partnering with sister brand MyChelle Dermaceuticals, a pioneer in natural skincare since 2000, and a brand dedicated to developing safe, cruelty-free products to support The Gentle Barn's Gentle 12 program.

The Gentle 12 program was developed to encourage like-minded brands to build on their already strong commitment to a healthier world, and to differentiate themselves in ways that will have an even more profound, positive social impact.

"Most skincare products rely on extreme animal testing. Not only must companies stop torturing animals to produce these products, but consumers must also shop smarter and choose cruelty-free brands," said Ellie Laks, founder of The Gentle Barn.

Throughout the month of August MyChelle Dermaceuticals and CRYSTAL are running cruelty-free campaigns, using the hashtag #BeyondCrueltyFree, to help spread awareness about animal testing. Both brands will be hosting all of the public events taking place every Sunday in August at all The Gentle Barn locations and will be donating 1% of proceeds from purchases made on their websites to support the animals there.

MyChelle Dermaceuticals and CRYSTAL are also proud to join The Gentle Barn at their Gala in September to recognize individuals who have propelled the organization's growth, pay tribute to the animals who've changed countless lives, and honor the shared mission to create a kinder, gentler world for all.

