Mychelle Johnston Joins LeaseLock as Director, Enterprise Accounts

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the leading insurtech software platform that totally eliminates security deposits, surety bonds and guarantors in rental housing, today announced Mychelle Johnston has joined the company as Director, Enterprise Accounts.

"We could not be more pleased to bring Mychelle's expertise and energy to our completely automated lease insurance software platform," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "Her love of data-powered technology and client-centric approach have fueled an outstanding career in multifamily. With experience on both the operator and supplier partner sides, she has an impressive ability to build strong relationships, and understands apartment operators. She will play an integral role in cementing LeaseLock's standing as the category leader in deposit replacement."

Johnston brings more than 15 years of multifamily leadership experience with REITs, and fee-managed and owner-managed assets. She has partnered with all community types, from Class A luxury units to tax-credit properties. Most recently, she led one of the top national account management teams at ReachLocal, a leading global marketing agency. Prior to ReachLocal, she worked marketing roles at Pinnacle Property Management and Lincoln Property Company.

The LeaseLock Zero Deposit software platform powers a modern lease experience. Instead of paying a deposit, renters pay a small monthly deposit waiver fee and the property receives $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on the standard plan. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while apartment communities drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt and eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock integrates with all major property management systems, including Yardi, RealPage, Entrata, Resman and MRI. The lease experience is seamless and completely native—requiring no out-of-workflow processing while also automating claims for onsite teams.

NMHC Top 50 operator clients include Greystar, Pinnacle, Alliance, FPI, Avenue5, Bell Partners, Harbor Group, The Bainbridge Companies and LMC. Top ownership clients include UBS, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, ColRich, Olive Tree, PGIM, TruAmerica, Eaton Vance and Goodman Real Estate.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock deploys software to completely eliminate deposits and deliver a modern lease experience for rental housing—faster, simpler, and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, Calif., LeaseLock has insured over $500 million in leases and is backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock has secured $25 million from leading insurance, technology, and real estate venture funds including Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners, and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

