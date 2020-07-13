MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Partners with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive

DALLAS, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 27 from 8 am to 2:00 pm at MYCON Center, 17311 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75248.

MYCONMMUNITY Blood Drive

MYCON is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations," said Charles R. Myers, president and chief executive officer. "This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues, and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives. The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood."

Blood is transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients, and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross. According to the Red Cross, with someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative.

"Hosting a blood drive coincides with MYCON's core belief of giving back to the community," said Charles R. Myers, president and chief executive officer. "With a simple blood donation, we can help save someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor."

For more information and to reserve an appointment, follow: https://bit.ly/MYCON_blooddrive.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300MM, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

Contact: Jenifer Batchelder, CPSM

MYCON General Contractor, Inc.

(O) 469.678.3324

[email protected]

SOURCE MYCON General Contractors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mycon.com

