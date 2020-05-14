Mycotoxin Testing Industry Review 2015-2019 and Outlook 2020-2025

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mycotoxin Testing Market By Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin, Fumonisins, Zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, Others), By Sample (Feed & Food), By Technology (Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based Vs Immunoassay-Based), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mycotoxin Testing Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on type of type, sample, application, company and region.



The industry is driven by the surging requirement for reducing the risk of health hazards. Moreover, its necessary to make sure that the food products are toxin-free in order to meet the international regulatory standards, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market until 2025. Also, increase in consumer awareness pertaining to the existence and ill effects of mycotoxins is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



Based on type, the market can be categorized into aflatoxins, ochratoxin, fumonisins, zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, trichothecenes, patulin, others. Out of which, the aflatoxins segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead in the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to its high contribution in the agricultural products, that are being consumed by humans such as corn, cotton seeds, peanuts, groundnuts, tree nuts, among others. However, presence of aflatoxins destroys some proportion of world's food crops each year, thereby making it the most potent among all other toxins.



Major players operating in the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, Als Limited, Neogen, Asurequality, Microbac, Romer Labs, Symbio Laboratories, etc. The companies are practicing few competitive strategies include as new service, technology, product launches, expansions & investments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe and to expand their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market based on type, sample, technology, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Mycotoxin Testing Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin, Fumonisins, Zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, Trichothecenes, Patulin, Others)

5.2.2. By Sample (Feed & Food)

5.2.2.1. By Food (Cereals, Grains & Pulses; Milk and Milk Products; Meat, Poultry, and Seafood; Fruits & Vegetables; Others)

5.2.2.2. By Feed (Cereals & Cereal By-Products; Seeds & Seed Products; Forage and Silage; Others)

5.2.3. By Technology (Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based Vs Immunoassay-Based)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Mycotoxin Testing Market Outlook



7. Europe Mycotoxin Testing Market Outlook



8. North America Mycotoxin Testing Market Outlook



9. South America Mycotoxin Testing Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Mycotoxin Testing Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Patent Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. SGS

14.2. Bureau Veritas

14.3. Intertek

14.4. Eurofins

14.5. ALS Limited

14.6. Neogen

14.7. Asurequality

14.8. Microbac

14.9. Romer Labs

14.10. Symbio Laboratories



15. Strategic Recommendations



