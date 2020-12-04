Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for SLX mask writers from an existing customer in the US. The order consists of two SLX mask writers and the total order value is between USD 12 and 16 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the first quarter of 2022, while delivery of the second system is planned for the third quarter of the same year.

The SLX laser mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks made by laser mask writers are very important in the manufacture of semiconductors and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Micronics's mask writers for displays.

"We are proud that Mycronic been entrusted to deliver additional SLX mask writers to an existing customer. It is gratifying that we see a continued great interest in SLX and that our product plan meets the semiconductor industry's most demanding requirements on laser mask writers," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These comprise display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

The information in this press release was published on December 4, 2020, at CET 08:00 a.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

