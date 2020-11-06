Mydecine Innovations Group Retains KCSA Strategic Communications

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) ("Mydecine" or the "Company'), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications as its agency of record (AOR) to implement a comprehensive, strategic communications program targeted at educating the investment and biopharma communities on its work and mission to advance psychedelic and functional fungi medicine.

Reinforcing Mydecine's commitment to mental health solutions is anchored by the company's three main focuses: clinical trials focusing on veterans, EMS, and first responders with a PTSD indication; research and development focused on building a robust portfolio of intellectual property around drug discovery and unique delivery mechanisms with relevant use patents and future patent applications; modern technology utilizing its proprietary digital telehealth platform for better clinical trial management and mental health wellbeing.

At the heart of Mydecine's core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world's best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine is comprised of three wholly-owned subsidiaries:

Mydecine Health Sciences is focused on developing proprietary functional and psychedelic mushroom-derived intellectual property and products. This portfolio company includes a 7,500 sq ft. state-of-the-art analytical chemistry, molecular biology and next-generation sequencing laboratory allowing the Company to cultivate rare fungi, create targeted medicine delivery systems and design proprietary medicinal compounds.

NeuroPharm is conducting the world's first clinical trial utilizing psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans and other first responders. Through the company's deep experience and relationships with global military organizations, NeuroPharm has the ability to fast track research, generate valuable IP and commercialize solutions for conditions frequently experienced by veterans.

Mindleap Health is a telemedicine platform that is a first mover in the rapidly emerging psychedelic therapy sector and provides critical tools to expand patient access and improve treatment outcomes. The company offers automated scheduling, billing, analytics and confidential HIPAA compliant video mental health sessions and is dedicated to simplifying, modernizing and improving access to mental health treatments.

"Mental health solutions remain at the forefront of our focus as we continue to expand our world-renowned team of scientists/researchers and experts, developing a portfolio of innovative intellectual property, as well as establishing strategic partnerships with global scientific, medical, clinical and veterans' organizations that we believe positions us to advance this exciting chapter in alternative medicine and its therapeutic solutions," said Joshua Bartch, Director, CEO and Chairman of Mydecine Innovations Group. "Implementing KCSA's strategic communications program will not only bring greater attention to our company among the investment community but will also highlight the significant advancements our team and our partners are advancing in the field of mental health therapies."

"KCSA has a deep and abiding commitment to supporting the broader psychedelics research community. We are very selective in who we work with, and believe the Mydecine team is doing innovative work that needs to have a spotlight shined upon it," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner, KCSA, who leads the communications team. "We have followed Mydecine's progress and growth closely and believe in its approach and vision for advancing our understanding and delivery of psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to treat PTSD and a host of other conditions."

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc. ("Mydecine") (CSE: MYCO), is an emerging biotech and life sciences parent company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use. The company's ecosystem is made up of three wholly-owned subsidiaries including: Mydecine Health Sciences, NeuroPharm, Inc. and Mindleap Health. Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

SOURCE KCSA Strategic Communications

