myFC Raises the Energy Level of the Company's Fuel Cards Following Chemical Engineering Breakthroughs

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The new card has been designed to charge JAQ Hybrid, myFC's fuel cell-based power bank. The increased energy content of the new card means that end users can get considerable more talk time from their smartphone with a single card, becoming wholly independent of a wall outlet regardless when and where the need for more power arises. The existing 17,000 Joule fuel card will be phased out over time. myFC's chemical breakthrough is a large step towards meeting the company's strategic objectives by paving the way for greater market penetration. The card is now in the process of being adapted to charge an integrated fuel cell in a smartphone, LAMINA MAX.

"We are nearly doubling the energy content in this card compared to the previous card. This reinforces our work to accelerate sales and the penetration of fuel cells through LAMINA MAX and JAQ Hybrid. We will now begin to market the new card – I am incredibly proud of the team and the results they have achieved," says Torbjörn Möller, Chief Operating Officer for myFC.

The card is compatible with the JAQ Hybrids already available on the market. The chemical breakthroughs behind the new cards open up for further improvements in energy content and customer experience.

"There is long and intense development work behind these chemical engineering breakthroughs, which among other things include new reaction components. We're defending our technology and strong patent portfolio, we're increasing the distance to the competition, and we continue to push the development of green fossil-free fuels forward," says Michael Glantz, Chief Technology Officer for myFC.

myFC's fuel card contains water, salts and reaction components, which together form the hydrogen gas which then charges the battery of the power bank JAQ Hybrid.

This information is information that myFC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:50 CET on 6 February 2019.

For further information, please contact:

myFC Press Office

Email: press@myfc.se

Phone: +46(0)738-09-33-83

Certified Advisor

Avanza Bank

Mail: corp@avanza.se

Phone: +46(8)409-421-20

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/myfc/r/myfc-raises-the-energy-level-of-the-company-s-fuel-cards-following-chemical-engineering-breakthrough,c2733022

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9804/2733022/986185.pdf Download the press release as pdf

SOURCE myFC