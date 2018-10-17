myFC Reinforces Group Leadership With Tord Karlin as Research & Development Director

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- myFC reinforces its organization with Tord Karlin, most recently technology development director at publicly listed electronics company Mycronic. As R&D director, Karlin will be responsible for myFC's R&D efforts.

Tord Karlin has extensive experience from the electronics industry, most recently as head of technology development at electronics company Mycronic. He has a PhD in solid state electronics from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. At myFC, he will lead the R&D efforts.

"Tord's skills in both harvesting innovation and supplying the technology needed to realize it will speed up the implementation of our revised strategy. He is a welcome addition to the team and our work to sustain and advance our pole position in the fuel cell industry," says Björn Westerholm, CEO of myFC.

"I have devoted my professional life to innovation and problem solving in the electronics manufacturing equipment industry. I look forward to doing my best to furthering the vision of myFC, to make green energy available for everyone," says Tord Karlin.

In addition to Karlin, the myFC Group Management Team consists of CEO Björn Westerholm, CFO Ulf Henning, COO Torbjörn Möller, CTO Michael Glantz, CTIO Sebastian Weber, and Ville Lejon-Avrin, acting Sales Director.



