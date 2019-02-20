myFutureNC Commission Issues a Call to Action for a More Competitive NC

The "Call to Action," the result of a year-long intensive program of work by the myFutureNC Commission, also suggests a number of indicators to track progress, as well as focus areas and priorities the state may consider to reach the goal. The Commission's mission was to break down silos, conduct research, solicit input from public and private sectors, bridge geographies, and create a shared vision for education from pre-K to work.

Dale Jenkins, CEO of Medical Mutual and myFutureNC co-chair, remarked, "Each and every one of us has a stake in the success of North Carolina and in the success of all North Carolinians. That's what this 'Call to Action' is about — adoption of a shared goal and a commitment to cross-sector collaboration for future success.

"This is more than a vision. It's a real and required imperative. Today, we have a goal—one that's absolute, ambitious, and attainable. Now, bold new plans and even bolder actions across education and business are necessary."

Today, while experiencing explosive growth in diversity, size, and economic activity, North Carolina is experiencing a skills-gap that puts our state at risk:

67-percent of jobs require a postsecondary degree or high-quality credential, but only 49-percent of North Carolinians between the ages of 25 and 44 have completed that level of education.*

More than 80-percent of high school graduates do not meet all college readiness benchmarks, and nearly half meet none of those benchmarks.**

50-percent of North Carolina employers indicate they are not able to hire the workers they need, citing a lack of employability skills (65%), technical skills (49%), and overall education (43%).***

For every 100 9 th graders there are 86 high school graduates, of whom 72 express postsecondary intentions, 67 enroll in postsecondary institutions, 51 return for a second year, and 34 end up earning a degree within six years.****

Only 24 percent of North Carolinians agree that all students receive the same quality of education regardless of their background.*****

"For a competitive, strong, and ready North Carolina, we have work to do," stated Peter Hans, president, North Carolina Community Colleges and myFutureNC co-chair. "It's true, we are seeing new ideas and new collaborations blossom across our state. And, that's exciting. But we need to find ways to fully align, duplicate and replicate what works, and be willing to set aside things that don't. We must focus on eliminating systemic barriers to achievement and attainment, prepare students for work, provide options for ongoing skills expansion, and help North Carolinians maintain a fulfilling, sustained quality of life."

According to the "Call to Action" document released today, there are four proposed focus areas to achieve this: Education & Workforce Alignment; Access to Lifelong Educational Opportunities; Preparation for Education, Career, & Life; and Comprehensive Support Systems. These focus areas are supported by 16 cross-sector priorities, and proposed metrics to follow progress.

"We have heard the urgent call from North Carolina's business leaders and industry. And, if we don't act, our state and our people will be left behind," continued Jenkins. "Today, I challenge each and every stakeholder to pay attention to this call for action. Take the time to learn more, adopt the goal and identify what you can do to drive this work — and our state — forward."

In the coming months, myFutureNC will be traveling throughout North Carolina, helping to convene leaders from every sector to unite behind this goal and commit to collaboration moving forward.

"There's a lot to be done between now and 2030. But, there's nothing more important we can accomplish together," stated Hans.

To see the full webcast, click here.

STATEMENTS OF SUPPORT

"To keep North Carolina competitive, we must help more of our students get the skills and education needed for the jobs of today and tomorrow. That's why I support the myFutureNC Commission goal to develop a better educated North Carolina workforce and look forward to working together so that our state and its people can achieve our full potential."

Governor Roy Cooper, The State of North Carolina

"I applaud the myFutureNC Commission for developing such an ambitious goal. I look forward to working with the commission and other stakeholders to ensure that North Carolina continues to have one of the most well-trained workforces in the nation."

President Pro Tem Phil Berger, NC Senate

"The visionary work of myFutureNC will further our core mission to make each day in North Carolina a new opportunity for students to succeed in a competitive economy and learn there is no limit to what they can achieve with a great education."

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore

"Education is transformative for students and their families in enhancing their quality of life and the ability to help strengthen our state's economy. The unified commitment of government, the corporate community and all the education sectors to increasing education attainment is paramount to the future of all North Carolinians and to our state."

President A. Hope Williams, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities

"Today, North Carolina State University had the honor of hosting the myFutureNC Commission as they revealed an education attainment goal for North Carolina. We look forward to working with other education groups, business leaders, and communities across the state to put this goal to action. We are excited to be part of the solution to empower students, strengthen North Carolina's communities, and boost the state's economy."

Chancellor Randy Woodson, on behalf of North Carolina State University

* Dyke and True, 2018 ** Tippett & Kahn, 2018 *** 2018 Employer Needs Survey, July 2018 **** Tippett, 2018 ***** Gallup, 2018

SOURCE myFutureNC

