MyHealthTeam and Arcutis Biotherapeutics Launch New Social Network for People Living with Seborrheic Dermatitis

MySebDermTeam provides trusted connection, information, and support to accelerate diagnosis and treatment

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthTeam , creator of the largest and fastest-growing social networks for people living with chronic health conditions, today launched MySebDermTeam , an online community for those living with seborrheic dermatitis to find the people, support, and medically-reviewed information they need to better manage their condition. Created by MyHealthTeam, with sponsorship by Arcutis Biotherapeutics, an early commercial-stage company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, MySebDermTeam empowers individuals with information that helps them more effectively work with doctors throughout their seborrheic dermatitis diagnosis and treatment journey.

MySebDermTeam

"Despite impacting up to 5% of the population, seborrheic dermatitis is widely under-diagnosed and under-treated, particularly among underserved populations," said Frank Watanabe, President and CEO of Arcutis. "We are committed to meeting those living with seborrheic dermatitis where they are and providing understandable education and community support to help them better diagnose and manage their condition."

A recent nationwide survey of 300 people diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis revealed the significant need for education about this condition. On average, it took respondents 3.6 years to seek care from symptom onset, and 1 year if symptoms were severe. Additionally, the survey found that 71% of respondents had not heard of seborrheic dermatitis prior to their diagnosis, and 56% found it hard to find information online about the disease.

MyHealthTeam will work with seborrheic dermatitis experts to develop free educational content for MySebDermTeam, which will include:

A guide to tracking symptoms , which can help accelerate the path to diagnosis;





, which can help accelerate the path to diagnosis; Representative images showing what seborrheic dermatitis looks like on different body parts and skin tones;





on different body parts and skin tones; Interviews with medical experts who specialize in treating the disease;





who specialize in treating the disease; Insights into the latest research on and treatment options for seborrheic dermatitis ; and





; and Information about the quality of life and mental health impacts of seborrheic dermatitis.

"With any visible skin condition that takes years to diagnose and causes physical and emotional pain, it is urgent to go directly to patients with the support and information they need," said Eric Peacock, Cofounder and CEO of MyHealthTeam. "Members of MySebDermTeam will learn from each other and from our panel of dermatological experts, giving them a safe alternative to 'Dr. Google.' We are thrilled that Arcutis will be sponsoring this resource for the community."

Up to 5% of adults suffer from seborrheic dermatitis, and the condition often comes with significant physical discomfort as well as social stigma. Seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic or recurrent inflammatory skin disease that causes red patches covered with large, greasy, flaking yellow-gray scales, and persistent itch. It often occurs on the scalp or along the hairline, along and between the eyebrows, on the cheeks and near the nostrils, and it can spread to other parts of the body including the back, chest, armpits, and genitals.

MySebDermTeam is the 45th condition-specific social network from MyHealthTeam and builds on the company's strength in dermatology, with a portfolio that includes MyEczemaTeam , myHSteam , MyHyperhidrosisTeam , MyPrurigoTeam , MyPsoriasisTeam , and MyVitiligoTeam .

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis' dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About MyHealthTeam

MyHealthTeam believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeam creates social networks that provide support and information for people living with a chronic health condition. Millions of people have joined one of the company's 45 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Alzheimer's, amyloidosis, asthma, autism, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, breast cancer, COPD, chronic pain, COVID-19, Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, depression, diabetes (type 2), eczema, endometriosis, epilepsy, fibromyalgia, food allergies, heart disease, hemophilia, hidradenitis suppurativa, HIV, hyperhidrosis, irritable bowel syndrome, leukemia, lung cancer, lupus, lymphoma, migraines, multiple sclerosis, myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, narcolepsy, obesity, osteoporosis, ovarian cancer, Parkinson's, PCOS, prurigo nodularis, psoriasis, pulmonary hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, seborrheic dermatitis, spinal muscular atrophy, spondylitis, and vitiligo. MyHealthTeam social networks and knowledge centers are available in 13 countries.

SOURCE MyHealthTeam