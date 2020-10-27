MyHotels™ Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System in Travel and Tourism

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Saudi online travel agency MyHotels™ recently received the ISO 9001:2015 certification by Otabu Global Services Pvt. Ltd. for its quality management system in travel and tourism. This certification represents MyHotels.SA's continued dedication to raising the level of all its services and management, as well as organizational processes, by adhering to high international standards for meeting and delivering services that feature quick and satisfactory response to customer needs. Additionally, the ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects the company's commitment to adopting the best quality standards at all operational levels wherever it is present.

iso logo

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, MyHotels.SA has, on a world scale, proven that it:

Delivers products that consistently meet customer requirements

Continually improves its processes, resulting in operational efficiencies

Has improved stakeholder relationships and is also a customer-focused organization with good leadership

With Improved risk management, the organization has greater consistency and traceability of products and services, which further means that problems are easier to avoid and more efficiently rectified

Has the ability to win more businesses

"At MyHotels™http://www.myhotels.sa/, we have always been focused on improving our operations in order to not just meet, but exceed, the travel needs and expectations of our customers. With this ISO 9001:2015 certification, we are extremely honored to have our dedication and customer-centric work globally recognized," said Emad Alabbas, CEO of MyHotels.SA. "We will continue to find new ways to enhance our operations and implement better, more efficient, and more personalized ways to serve our customers."

MyHotels is a full service, a global online travel agency with multi-tiered packages that include:

Accommodations: With relationships across the hospitality industry, MyHotels offers accommodations booking services through affiliates and partners, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas, and hostels, covering more than 627,000 accommodations/properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide.

With relationships across the hospitality industry, MyHotels offers accommodations booking services through affiliates and partners, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas, and hostels, covering more than 627,000 accommodations/properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide. MyHotels Umrah: B2C Umrah Packages and B2B Umrah Booking: An approved Umrah Online Travel Agency, MyHotels launched a full B2C Umrah travel service in April, which includes issuing an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa to each traveler, allowing entry into Saudi Arabia . MyHotels also provides Umrah services to Umrah Operators and their external agents by giving them the ability to book Makkah and Madinah Hotels with a BRN ID, so they can issue Umrah Visas for their groups. These services are identical for Umrah transfers booking.

An approved Umrah Online Travel Agency, MyHotels launched a full B2C Umrah travel service in April, which includes issuing an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa to each traveler, allowing entry into . MyHotels also provides Umrah services to Umrah Operators and their external agents by giving them the ability to book and Madinah Hotels with a BRN ID, so they can issue Umrah Visas for their groups. These services are identical for Umrah transfers booking. Airports Transfers (Offline booking Since Q1 – 2016 / Expected live online booking services Q4 - 2020): Reliable and safe airport-to-hotel and hotel-to-airport transfers.

Reliable and safe airport-to-hotel and hotel-to-airport transfers. Flight Reservations (Expected live online booking services Q4 - 2020): Reservations available from over 750 airlines and more than 200 low-cost carriers across North America , South America , the Middle East , Africa , Asia , and Australia .

Reservations available from over 750 airlines and more than 200 low-cost carriers across , , the , , , and . Holiday Packages (Offline booking Since Q1 – 2017 / Expected Online Q1 - 2021): Convenient holiday packages that combine transport, lodging, meals, and entertainment activities under one rate. When available, packages may also include the provision of a tour guide for a wide variety of destinations: local, regional or international.

Convenient holiday packages that combine transport, lodging, meals, and entertainment activities under one rate. When available, packages may also include the provision of a tour guide for a wide variety of destinations: local, regional or international. Visas (Offline booking Since Q1 – 2018 / Expected Online Q1 - 2021): Professional, timely visa services that include visa education and related travel information requirements.

Professional, timely visa services that include visa education and related travel information requirements. MICE Program (Expected live online booking services Q2 - 2021): Specialized programs, sports tours, staff incentive programs, conferencing, and other team-building group activities provided.

About MyHotels.SA

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2016 and headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels.SA™ is an online travel agency dedicated to offering worldwide travel packages, accommodations reservations, and related services for both online and offline B2B and B2C customers by leveraging positive relationships across the industry. Prices appear from many direct contracts with hotels and wholesale suppliers to give end customers the best available deals for more than 627,000 hotels, resorts, hotel apartments, hotel villas, and hostels across over 80,000 destinations worldwide. To learn more, please visit MyHotels.SA .

Media Contact

Emad S. Alabbas

[email protected]

+966115101881 & 966-920033025

SOURCE MyHotels