MyHotels.SA™ Recently Added by Umrah Sahla Travel and Tourism L.L.C. in Joint Venture - Set to Expand the Company Into Global Travel Powerhouse

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHotels.SA™ (https://www.myhotels.sa/) announced that Umrah Sahla Travel and Tourism (USTT) had signed an agreement to acquire a 100% stake of the popular OTA MyHotels.SA™. The deal will be effected through a reciprocal offer of 45% of USTT to MyHotels.SA™, and represents a merger of two powerful travel-industry players. A customer-care specialist, MyHotels.SA™ is a complementary addition to USTT, offering regional expertise that the company seeks to add to its growing global brand. MyHotels.SA™ also recently created a popular no-hassle Umrah travel package for customers seeking to enter Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

"We are so happy and excited to now be a part of Umrah Sahla Travel and Tourism," said Mrs. Rbab Sulaiman Alabbas, Executive Director of Customer Care at MyHotels.SA. "We have a series of unique travel services and a diverse customer base; with hotel room bookings, online International Packages, and airport transfer, all within a solid B2C market within Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and U.A.E. And with the recent addition of our premium Umrah services, we're the perfect addition to help USTT expand its footprint as the leading travel service provider for the area."

MyHotels.SA™: Complete Global Services

MyHotels.SA™ is a full service, a global travel agency with multi-tiered packages that include:

Flight Reservations: Reservations available from over 750 airlines and 200+ low-cost carriers with 80+ points of sale across North America , South America , Middle East , Africa , Asia , and Australia . Customer preference is always taken into consideration.

Reservations available from over 750 airlines and 200+ low-cost carriers with 80+ points of sale across , , , , , and . Customer preference is always taken into consideration. Airport Transfers: Reliable and safe pick up from home, with airport-to-hotel and airport-to-home transfers as well.

Reliable and safe pick up from home, with airport-to-hotel and airport-to-home transfers as well. Accommodations: With relationships across the hospitality industry, MyHotels.SA™ is offering travel packages through affiliates and partners, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas, and hostels, covering more than 627,000 accommodations/properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide, MyHotels.SA is a recognized and trusted global travel brand.

With relationships across the hospitality industry, MyHotels.SA™ is offering travel packages through affiliates and partners, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas, and hostels, covering more than 627,000 accommodations/properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide, MyHotels.SA is a recognized and trusted global travel brand. Holiday Packages: Convenient holiday packages that combine transport, lodging, meals, and entertainment activities under one rate. When available, packages may also include the provision of a tour guide for a wide variety of destinations: local, regional or international.

Convenient holiday packages that combine transport, lodging, meals, and entertainment activities under one rate. When available, packages may also include the provision of a tour guide for a wide variety of destinations: local, regional or international. Visa: Professional, timely visa services that include visa education and related travel information requirements.

Professional, timely visa services that include visa education and related travel information requirements. MICE Program: Specialized programs, sports tours, staff incentive programs, conferencing, and other team-building group activities provided.

MyHotels.SA™ Umrah: B2C Umrah Packages and B2B Umrah Booking Available

An approved Umrah Online Travel Agency, MyHotels.SA™ just launched a full B2C Umrah travel service, which includes issuing an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa to each traveler, allowing entry into Saudi Arabia. MyHotels.SA™ also provides Umrah services to Umrah Operators and their external agents by giving them the ability to book Makkah and Madinah Hotels with a BRN ID, so that they can issue Umrah Visas for their groups. These services are identical for Umrah transfers booking.

Go online to learn more about these special Umrah services; or visit MyHotels.SA™ on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Telegram.

About MyHotels.SA™

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2016, and headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels.SA™ is an online travel agency dedicated to worldwide travel packages, accommodations reservations, and related services for both online and offline B2B and B2C customers. By leveraging positive relationships across the industry. Learn more at www.MyHotels.SA.

Media Contact:

Mrs. Rbab Suliman Alabbas

E-Mail: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +966920033025

Phone: 920033025 / +966115101881 (Sat. to Thu. - 8am to 7pm).

