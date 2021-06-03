MyHouseDeals Announces New Funding Portal to Facilitate Transactional Funding for Real Estate Investors

"Time and time again, investors cite lack of funding as the number one factor keeping them from getting deals done." Tweet this

Harnessing the new funding portal is a seamless process. To get started, house buyers just need to click or press the "Get Funding" tab on MyHouseDeals' homepage. From there, they'll answer a few quick questions regarding the deal and their goals and preferences. The investor is then automatically matched with a hard money lender or individual private lender in the residential, commercial, or construction space best suited to fulfill the deal.

The funding portal breaks the number one barrier investors face that prevent them from raising capital for their real estate transactions. It vastly increases the probability of getting a loan approved, allows investors to find the right lenders for their deals, allows them to get pre-qualified with a lender pre-offer, and gives them peace of mind by making this a repeatable process.

The hundreds of lenders who are part of the program have to meet a high standard that ensures only premier lenders participate. Investors benefit by getting the lowest interest rates, best repayment terms, and the highest loan-to-values (LTVs) to maximize their profits. Initial feedback from investors who have used the funding portal has been overwhelmingly positive.

About MyHouseDeals

Founded in 2005, MyHouseDeals is the premier online community for residential real estate investors, providing networking tools, on-demand training, and property lead generation, including access to wholesale real estate deals, motivated seller leads, and investor-ready foreclosures nationwide.

