MyHouseDeals to Launch New Fast-Turnaround Home Inspections Service

"Now you can feel like you have eyes on a house anywhere in the country, even if you've never set foot in that area." Tweet this

"We wanted to make this nationwide inspection service available to our investors as part of our mission to empower them to get more deals done, faster. With so many of our investors transacting virtually, buying houses in different parts of the country sight unseen, we wanted a quick, reliable way for them to assess the conditions of a property," said Alex Soares, President of the platform. "So now, whether they order a drive-by inspection with photos of the outside and surroundings of a house for sale, or a thorough photographic inspection documenting interior conditions and repairs needed, our investor buyers will now have tools to feel more confident closing deals and negotiating offers. This is also a useful tool for landlords who want to perform property condition checks and verify any issues reported by tenants."

The service employs a nationwide network of inspectors to perform the inspections and promises a quick turnaround for completed reports. "Real estate is all about timing, so it was important to us that this service was fast. Now you can feel like you have eyes on a house anywhere in the country, even if you've never set foot in that area," said Soares. MyHouseDeals is thrilled to offer this new capability so that investors nationwide can feel more confident branching out to buy houses beyond their immediate market.

About MyHouseDeals

Founded in 2005, MyHouseDeals is the premier online community for residential real estate investors, providing networking tools, on-demand training, and property lead generation, including access to wholesale real estate deals, motivated seller leads, and investor-ready foreclosures nationwide.

Contact:

Vlad Vidaeff

REI Network, L.P.

713.701.5540

[email protected]

SOURCE MyHouseDeals