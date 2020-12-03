“Mykeah” New EP “Party With Me”

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mykeah has announced the release of her anticipated new EP. "Party With Me" along with V. I. P. "Gotcha Good" & "New Mess" to complete "PARTY WITH ME" EP, will be available at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Party With Me" EP, marks Mykeah's first new release since her 2019 EP "Bad Princess". What Mykeah had to say about the "PARTY WITH ME" EP "I enjoyed working with all the artists that appear on this EP RRose RRome, Vado, Papixhu, and Chuchie Chu.