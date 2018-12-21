VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mykell L. Messman is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at Messman Law PLC.

Well versed in all facets of law enforcement, Messman Law PLC has dedicated its practice to providing their clients with quality legal counsel in the areas of criminal law, DUI/DWI, family law, child custody & visitation rights, litigation and appeals, business & commercial law, and more.

With nearly a decade's worth of experience in the field of Law, Mykell L. Messman has established herself as a trusted name in the legal profession. Throughout her eminent career, Attorney Messman has attained extensive experience in the areas of trial preparation and litigation, criminal defense, and family law. In her current capacity, Attorney Messman is licensed to practice in all Virginia state courts, the Eastern District of Virginia and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.



While pursuing her educational endeavors, Attorney Messman attended Regent University School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctor degree in 2009. In her previous years, Attorney Messman attended Purchase College, State University of New York where she attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science and graduated Cum Laude in 2006. She also attended Dutchess Community College where she obtained her Associates of Arts degree in Humanities in 2004.



To further enhance her professional development, Attorney Messman is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including being an avid member of the local military community where she serves as the Family Readiness Group President for the Army Norfolk Recruiting Command. Additionally, Attorney Messman is a distinguished fellow of the Virginia State Bar, Norfolk Bar Association, Portsmouth Bar Association, Criminal Justice Act Panel (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia), Indigent Criminal Defense, James Kent Inn of Court, and Virginia Women Attorneys Association where she has served as treasurer.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Attorney Messman participated in a Regent's Trial Competition while in school in which she was awarded the Individual Award for Best Cross Examination.



