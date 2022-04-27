MYKIREI BY KAO® SOOTHING PEONY MILKY LOTION IS A 2022 REAL SIMPLE SMART BEAUTY AWARD WINNER

The Soothing Peony Milky Lotion's lightweight formula, with Japanese Peony Extract, sinks right into the skin and seals in moisture, providing a level of hydration that lasts all day. The scent is a refreshingly light, clean, floral combination.

MyKirei by KAO has always put the environment at the forefront of its offerings, beginning with its revolutionary personal care and hair-care products housed in patented AIR Bottles, refillable Bottles for Life, and now Eco-Holders. To ensure similar standards and quality for its body lotions, MyKirei by KAO commissioned Japanese artists to create bottle designs based on the traditional crafts of Sashiko, an embroidery technique, and Urushi, a lacquer technique. In winning a 2022 Smart Beauty Award, MyKirei by KAO Soothing Peony Milky Lotion and Eco-Holder prove that environmental responsibility isn't just a trend but a priority for consumers and editors alike.

About MyKirei by KAO: Launched in April 2020, MyKirei by KAO is a personal care line founded on the Japanese philosophy that caring for ourselves, our society, and the world around us makes life more beautiful. The line includes innovations like biodegradable formulas, plant-based cleansing materials, and packaging that brings less plastic into your home. It also incorporates traditional Japanese ingredients like Yuzu and Rice Water. The 16-item personal care line includes hair care items, Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner, both formulated with Tsubaki and Rice Water, hand soap items, Nourishing Hand Wash, Paw Print™ Foam Hand Wash, and the viral Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash, all with Yuzu Extract and Rice Water, and body care products, Foam Body Wash and Nourishing Body Wash, both with Yuzu Extract and Rice Water, plus the newest Soothing Peony Milky Lotion and Eco-Holder. All items have refills available for them.

About Kao USA Inc.: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

