MyKlovr Signs Strategic Alliance with National Benefit Partners and Premier Health Solutions Dramatically Extending Its National Footprint

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare and college costs consistently appear as two of the top five financial concerns for families, according to Gallup polls. To ease the burden and support families interested in higher education, myKlovr has signed contracts with market leaders, National Benefit Partners (NBP), and Premier Health Solutions (PHS), to deliver artificial intelligence driven college acceptance services, to clients of both national organizations.

National Benefit Partners is an independent marketing organization that specializes in best-in-class voluntary benefit solutions to employers and their families. Premier Health Solutions helps businesses and the self-employed, enjoy corporate human resource type benefits at a discount. By adding myKlovr to the major distribution channels covered by these two firms, the company is substantially enhancing its reach on a national basis.

"We recognize that higher education planning can be burdensome and overwhelming for most families and individuals struggling to get the valuable information they need, to succeed on the road to college and in business," said Gustavo G. Dolfino, founder and CEO of myKlovr. "We are pleased to partner with National Benefit Partners and Premier Health Solutions to deliver the myKlovr promise to students and their parents, in their quest to research, and get admitted to the college of their dreams."

"Premier Health Solutions offers healthcare discounts and many other money-saving benefits to businesses. This new partnership with myKlovr allows us to offer our clients, the latest artificial intelligence driven algorithmic solutions, enabling them to participate in the most comprehensive educational solution available today," said Brandon Wood, Partner of Premier Health Solutions. "What myKlovr has done is revolutionary; a new bar in the benefits space has been set."

"As an organization dedicated to identifying products and services that can help employees solve a need, this partnership is the perfect fit to help our clients prepare for, and maximize, their families' probability of getting into the college of their choice," said Doug Kreszl, President of National Benefit Partners, East.

About myKlovr

MyKlovr is a media division of Student Global, LLC, established in New York in 2016. MyKlovr is the first-of-its-kind virtual college counseling platform that utilizes predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence to increase every high school student's chances of college admission. For more information, please visit https://myklovr.com.

About Premier Health Solutions

Premier Health Solutions is dedicated to offering innovative benefits management and administration services that make it easy for our customers to provide best-in-class benefits to the individuals they serve.

About National Benefit Partners

National Benefit Partners (NBP) is an independent marketing organization specializing in voluntary benefits and delivering turn-key product and service platforms to our Allied Distributors.

SOURCE myKlovr

