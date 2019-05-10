MYKU WELLNESS Brings a Potent CBD Experience with a Simple Twist; Sample Multiple Potencies and Flavors For a Quality, Customized BROAD SPECTRUM HEMP OIL Experience

DENVER, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a simple twist towards wellness and recovery, MYKU Wellness announces their customizable collection of premium Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil tinctures and softgel capsules of unrivaled purity and potency. MYKU Wellness offers cleaner, clearer oil with less chlorophyll, leaving zero "earthy" or "bitter" aftertaste. The over-the-counter herbal supplements come in four different potencies and four delicious tincture flavors - peppermint, lemon, mango, and orange. The Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil potencies range from 250 mg to 3,000 mg per bottle, to deliver CBD benefits to a variety of age groups with varying health needs. With the sophisticated design of the signature golden MYKU Wellness pop-top tincture cap, a single serving is auto-loaded with ease. The 25 mg serving softgel capsules, created with nano-emulsion technology increasing bioavailability, are available in 10 or 30 count bottles for the CBD-curious and super CBD lover's shopping convenience.

Among the highest potency Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil products available today, MYKU Wellness offers a 3,000 mg tincture (100 servings per 30 ml bottle) for a single 30 mg dose per serving, with a wide range of phytocannabinoids to activate the "entourage effect". All products contain "non-detectable levels of THC" making products non-intoxicating and available for online purchase throughout the U.S. and select countries.

Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Tim Drennan states, "what started as a personal research crusade, evolved into a life career formulating plant medicine and working to better understand phytocannabinoid effects on the human body. With MYKU Wellness, I wanted to utilize the best extraction methods possible, leaving as much of the plant's natural state intact, while combining a natural post processing technique to improve taste and maintain purity. The objective: Create products people could trust and enjoy, and have the potential to make a difference in their lifelong wellness goals. We are overwhelmingly pleased with consumer feedback on MYKU Wellness products' potency and taste."

Drennan is known for his work as the chemist behind one of the original formulations of the THC:CBD suppository that received national media attention for its menstrual relief effectiveness in 2016.

About MYKU Wellness

The Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil company - MYKU Wellness - is "passionate in supporting your wellbeing" through their collection of premium tinctures and softgel capsules. Meeting high consumer standards, their industrial hemp is grown organically in a Colorado pilot research program registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture. All products are made in their state of the art Denver-based facility, where they have absolute quality control oversight and an ISO-7 clean room. MYKU Wellness is a responsible cGMP manufacturer and a Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) Approved Food Manufacturer. They conduct rigorous third-party laboratory testing - including High Performance Liquid Chromatography - to ensure product safety, potency, and the absence of impurities. Lab tests can be viewed on their website, www.MYKUwellness.com , and via QR code labeling on tincture boxes.

