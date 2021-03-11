myLAB Box Launches 16 New At-Home Tests, Offering Comprehensive Health Monitoring from the Comfort of Home

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been afraid to go to doctors' offices. As a result, they've missed critical health screenings or have health issues that have gone untreated. The CDC reports that four in 10 U.S. adults reported avoiding medical care because of concerns related to COVID-19. With this in mind, myLAB Box is expanding its brand to focus on total body health. By offering 16 new at-home testing options, myLAB Box allows consumers to take full control of their overall health from the comfort of home.



This rebranding effort includes an enhanced online experience and a battery of new tests that allow for an even more comprehensive and holistic look at one's health. New tests screen for a range of health concerns, from fertility to heart health.



"During 2020, far too many health issues went unscreened and untested. Even though they were protecting themselves from COVID-19, this left far too many people at risk for other ailments," said myLAB Box CEO and Co-Founder Lora Ivanova. "New testing options allow people to screen for fertility, general wellness, STIs and other issues right from the comfort of home. It's time we become more proactive with our own health."



Here are the new tests being offered by myLAB Box:



myLAB Box's tests are simple: Order your test online. Complete the easy-to-follow instructions. Send your sample to the lab via the prepaid return envelope. Safe and secure results will be available online within days.



All tests include free 24-hour shipping and telemedicine consultations if purchased directly from the retailer. Consumers who receive a kit from their preferred physician can enjoy seamless support by automatically sharing results with their providers.



To take control of your health from home with myLAB Box's new general health, COVID-19 and fertility tests, visit mylabbox.com.



About myLAB Box



Founded in 2013, myLAB Box is the first company to offer a nationwide at-home screening-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases. All myLAB Box tests use FDA-approved technology and are validated by fully licensed CLIA-certified myLAB Box lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit: www.mylabbox.com.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12860496



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE myLAB Box