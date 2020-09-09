Mylan to Present at the BofA Securities Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury, together with President Rajiv Malik will present at the BofA Securities Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, at 10:05 a.m. ET/ 3:05 p.m. BST. Upjohn's Group President Michael Goettler and Upjohn's Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will also be in attendance. Coury, Goettler, Malik and Narula will serve as future executive chairman, chief executive officer, president and chief financial officer of Viatris, respectively.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via the investor relations section of Mylan's website at investor.mylan.com. An archived version also will be available following the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com

