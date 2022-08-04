MyLifeWell Awarded Top Emerging Employee Wellness Company 2022 by HR Tech Outlook

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyLifeWell, an all-in-one employee wellness startup based in Battle Creek, MI, announced today that it has been awarded "The Top Emerging Employee Wellness Company 2022" by HR Tech Outlook.

"Being awarded the Top Emerging Employee Wellness Company is an honor, especially because the need for holistic health and wellness solutions has never been greater thanks to the pandemic," said Gaurav Goomer, Founder & CEO, MyLifeWell.

HR Tech Outlook Award and Magazine Cover

HR Tech Outlook is an enterprise technology magazine that is the go-to resource for senior-level HR leaders and decision-makers to learn and share their experiences with products/services, technologies and HR technology trends. Each year, the magazine publishes an annual list of 10 Emerging companies that are at the forefront of providing Employee Wellness solutions and impacting businesses. MyLifeWell was included on the list, and named #1 this year.

"The healthtech space is full of choices, and as the first all-in-one and fully customizable employee wellness program out there, we are pleased that more companies are looking for a solution that integrates all dimensions of wellness instead of simply siloing them," Gaurav stated.

Read the feature article on HR Tech Outlook here: https://www.hrtechoutlook.com/mylifewell .

About MyLifeWell

MyLifeWell is a holistic digital wellness solution that uses technology with human interaction to build relationships and influence behavioral change. MyLifeWell makes it easy for companies to help their employees lead and maintain a healthy lifestyle by combining all their health and wellness needs into an all-in-one platform. For more information about MyLifeWell, visit business.mylifewell.com .

