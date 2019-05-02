MYM Acquires 50% of BioHemp Naturals, Plans to Cultivate Over 3000 Acres of CBD-Rich Hemp by 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or "The Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 50% of BioHemp Naturals ("BioHemp"), a licensed hemp cultivator in the business of cultivating and distributing CBD-rich hemp biomass to licensed producers in Canada. BioHemp co-founder, Len Atkinson, will join the MYM management team as Global Hemp Project Manager.

BioHemp's founder has been growing hemp since 2015 and developed unique harvesting methods and standard operating procedures which meet all Health Canada testing requirements for hemp. BioHemp is expanding its hemp operations to cultivate 450 acres this 2019 season with plans to expand to 3,000 acres of certified organic hemp in 2020. Forecasted revenues based on the sale of biomass for the 2019 grow season are expected to exceed $30 million with 2020 grow season $225 million.The partnership will allow BioHemp to toll-process the hemp flower through MYM's planned extraction plant which would significantly increase revenues for both seasons.

"Acquiring 50% of BioHemp Naturals and engaging Mr. Atkinson as MYM's Global Hemp Project Manager is a huge win for MYM and our stated goal to become global CBD-rich hemp cultivators, extractors, and distributors," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "The addition of BioHemp Naturals adds over 3,000 acres of cultivation to the company which is expected to significantly increase future revenues of MYM."

"Partnering with MYM Nutraceuticals will help elevate BioHemp Naturals on a global scale," said Len Atkinson, co-founder of BioHemp Naturals. "With the global demand for CBD-rich hemp products reaching a fever pitch, our partnership will ensure that we're organized and well-prepared to become a world-leader in bulk CBD-rich hemp and CBD isolate supply."

In exchange for 50% of BioHemp, MYM will pay a total of $2.5 million cash and 3,000,000 common shares of MYM.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Howard Steinberg, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

www.mym.ca

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Investor Relations

Billy Casselman

+1-778-522-2261

investors@mym.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: @mymnutra

Facebook: @mymnutra

Instagram: @mymnutra

SOURCE MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.