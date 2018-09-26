MYM Announces Resignation of Ian Ramage From Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN). (the "Company" or "MYM") announces today that the board of directors received the resignation of Director and General Counsel, Ian Ramage.

Mr. Ramage joined the board of directors in February 2017. He resigns from the board to focus his efforts on other professional opportunities.

"It is with mixed emotions that we announce the departure of our colleague and friend Ian Ramage," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "Ian's contribution to the MYM team has been immense and he'll be sadly missed. We wish Ian all the best in his future endeavours."

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Québec that when completed are anticipated to have over 1.5 million square feet of production space. MYM also has interest in two international cannabis production projects in Australia and Colombia. In New South Wales, Australia, the "Northern Rivers Project" is expected to have 1.2 million square feet of cannabis production space. In Medellin, Colombia, MYM and Colombia Organica are planning to build a cannabis production facility in the region. Colombia Organica currently holds a seed-to-sale license for low-THC cannabis, which permits the company to grow, produce and create cannabis derivatives to be commercialized and/or exported. Colombia Organica is in the licensing process for the cultivation and production of high-THC cannabis extracts. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

