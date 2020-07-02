My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Cleans Up

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasing consumer demand for healthier and more natural options, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, America's fastest growing frozen novelty, announces the move to using only non-GMO ingredients while also replacing corn syrup with cane sugar as the sweetener across the entire mochi ice cream portfolio. The ingredient update will begin hitting store shelves in the first quarter of 2021.

My/Mo Mochi realizes the importance of sourcing simple ingredients and moving to cane sugar without sacrificing one desquishious bite. The move will take place across all flavors and packaging offerings including club pack, six-pack, single-serve, and two-pack options in every channel of trade. All packaging will be updated to include the new ingredient list and will be fully compliant with FDA labeling requirements.

There is more to love with My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream with this ingredient upgrade. Each scoop of premium ice cream wrapped in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough is only 100-calories*. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available at retailers throughout the country. To access the full store locator, please visit http://www.mymomochi.com/find-a-store.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion-controlled way. Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings. For more information on My/Mo, please visit mymomochi.com.

*110 calories for Banana Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, S'mores, Cookies & Cream, Double Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Chip Flavors

SOURCE My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

Related Links

www.mymomochi.com

