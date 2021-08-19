Mynaric Strengthens U.S. Presence At Space Symposium

"Mynaric is at the forefront of the industrial revolution of laser communications," said Bulent Altan , CEO of Mynaric. "We are excited to attend the Space Symposium where we will showcase innovative products available in serial production. It's a major milestone for our team to show industry friends and peers how we have taken the vision of global connectivity and proven a way to make it a reality."

"Attending Space Symposium gives us the opportunity to connect directly with current and future customers and partners," said Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. "With our newly established lab facilities and upcoming production capabilities in California and our office in the Washington D.C. area, Mynaric's presence is growing rapidly, and we're looking forward to deepening our relationships within the industry."



At the show, Mynaric will have both of its flagship product lines on display and unveil its next generation space terminal particularly suited for serial production and scaled deployment. The featured product lines will be:



+ CONDOR: The CONDOR optical communications terminal is purpose built to address the growing need of high-performance, high-bandwidth, secure and reliable inter-satellite links for next-generation satellite constellations. The terminal is capable of establishing links for intra-plane and cross-plane operation scenarios in various orbits and Space-Space, Space-Air, Space-Ground communication.



+ HAWK: The HAWK is an optical communications terminal for secure real-time communication for a wide array of airborne platforms. It is manufactured with the most advanced optical wireless technology and designed for small size, weight and power (SWaP). The bidirectional and synchronous communication terminal is optimized for Air-Air and Air-Ground applications.



During the Space Symposium, Ghataore will serve as a panelist during the Game Changers session on Thursday, August 26 at 2:00 p.m. Mynaric will also host a Cosmic Constellation Cocktails happy hour event at its booth on Tuesday, August 24, from 5-7 p.m.



Following the Space Symposium, Mynaric will attend Satellite 2021 in September, with Ghataore as a featured speaker at the show. To learn more about Mynaric and its expanding presence, please visit mynaric.com.



About Mynaric

Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space. For more information, visit mynaric.com.





