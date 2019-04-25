Myndshft Names Mark D. Hiatt, MD, to its Board of Directors

MESA, Ariz., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft, a healthcare technology company that automates and simplifies administrative processes, today announced it has named Mark D. Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, as the newest member of its board of directors. An established physician executive and innovator with experience as a clinician and chief medical officer, Dr. Hiatt currently serves as Vice President of Medical Affairs for Guardant Health, a pioneer in non-invasive cancer diagnostics and the first company to commercialize a comprehensive genomic liquid biopsy.

"Dr. Hiatt brings a broad understanding of the transformative role of technology in medicine and healthcare's evolving economic context," said Ron Wince, CEO, Myndshft. "His valuable perspective will help us navigate the changes in healthcare and achieve our mission of providing healthcare organizations with proven technology to connect disparate data sources, automate complex business processes, and adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to transform the delivery of healthcare."

Dr. Hiatt previously served as executive medical director for a multi-state health insurance plan, chief medical officer for a national medical benefits manager, and clinical department leader and board member for a large regional health system. To date, Dr. Hiatt has published more than 75 articles and book chapters and presented at over 150 healthcare conferences across the country.

"I'm honored to be part of Myndshft and excited to assist with its strategy and to advance its cause," said Dr. Hiatt. "I have been interested in how AI-powered blockchain can be applied to drive greater efficiencies, lower costs, and create higher levels of patient satisfaction."

In addition to Myndshft, Dr. Hiatt serves on the boards of RadSite and the Utah chapter of the American Red Cross (for which he is Chair Elect), and was appointed by the Governor of Utah to serve on that state's Medical Education Council and Digital Health Service Commission (for which he is the immediate past Chair).

Dr. Hiatt completed a fellowship in cardiovascular imaging at Stanford University, residency in radiology and MS in Health Evaluation Sciences at the University of Virginia, and MD and MBA with academic distinction at Wake Forest University.

