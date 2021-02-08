MyndVR Launches Campaign on Republic, a Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the leading provider of virtual reality solutions for older adults in the United States, announced today the launch of their equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic, a leading investment platform that provides access to top startups for the spectrum of private investors. MyndVR's investors already include HTC, one of the world's largest VR companies, Capital Factory, and multiple angels from the tech, healthcare, and senior care industries. MyndVR's crowdfunding campaign on Republic closes in April of 2021.

The recent frenzy on Wall Street has shown a clear interest from retail investors looking for ways to invest and earn profits the way institutional investors, VC's, and others have been able to do for years. "We have entered a new era of investing. Thanks to technology and regulatory evolutions, retail investors have never held more power," said Kendrick Nguyen, CEO of Republic. "Equity crowdfunding platforms like Republic empower retail investors to get in on the ground level and propel small companies to succeed."

"We are excited to announce the launch of our equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic, giving all investors, regardless of size, an opportunity to invest in our company and bring our platform to healthcare settings worldwide," said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. "The health and wellness space for older adults represents a major growth market for the foreseeable future, and this campaign enables so many more people to participate in that growth."

The National Institute on Aging has linked social isolation and loneliness to heart disease, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease, and even death. MyndVR's platform enables older adults to interact with the outside world in ways that foster engagement, cognitive wellness and above all, joy and happiness. With customers across North America, MyndVR is now also expanding internationally.

Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MyndVR is part of the booming Texas startup economy, which has recently become a focus of Republic with the expansion of their Republic Cities program. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has also recently launched a task force on innovation and entrepreneurship to further expand the region's footprint of emerging technology companies.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, veteran homes, home health agencies, individual adults aging in their own homes, and other healthcare settings. The company has curated a vast library of VR content and created MyndVR Studios to produce exclusive therapeutic experiences that positively impact the lives of people across the continuum of care. MyndVR is committed to conducting extensive research in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These studies will continue to measure healthcare outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com .

About Republic:

Republic is a leading investment platform that provides access to startup, real estate, crypto, and video game investments for both retail and accredited investors. Republic has facilitated over $250 million in investments by our global community of over one million members. Headquartered in New York City with a team in six countries, Republic is backed by Binance, AngelList, Passport Capital, and more. For more information, visit www.republic.co.

