MyNewMarkets.com Upgrades with New Features for Agents, Markets

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyNewMarkets.com has unveiled a redesign with new features for both agents and brokers hunting for insurance markets and providers offering solutions.

The site, first launched in 2007, is now the leading search engine helping insurance agents find property/casualty insurance markets. Its database includes 6,000 different listings.

"This upgrade includes not only a sleek new look, but a next generation, lightning-fast search engine," says Chris Thompson, vice president of Technology for Wells Media Group, which publishes the site as well as Insurance Journal. "It's built from the ground up to help users more quickly find the markets they are looking for. Both the agents and the markets are going to love it."

One new feature gives agents the ability to contact multiple listings at one time. For example, agents looking for auto dealer coverage can send 10 markets the same message with ease. Need restaurant coverage? No problem. How about insuring a school bus? It's there.

Agents can also save their favorite listings with a single click.

"It's 'super-easy' to navigate," adds Kristine Honey, MyNewMarkets manager. "And it looks amazing on both desktop and mobile."

MyNewMarkets is more than a robust database. It also offers personal assistance to help agents and brokers sort through all of the market options to find just the right one.

Registration for agents is free. Registration is not required to search but is required to communicate with markets and other agents in the system. It takes about five minutes to register.

The site also includes forums where agents post questions or market needs and the MyNewMarkets community responds with help.

The MyNewMarkets community is an active one. In the past year alone, users made 670,000 keyword searches, and generated 1.7 million-page views. The top product listings on the site have received around 3,000 pageviews during that time.

The site address is: www.mynewmarkets.com.

About MyNewMarkets.com - MyNewMarkets.com is an online database of available P/C Markets. It is a product of Wells Media Group, which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Sister sites include: Insurance Journal, the P/C insurance industry's leading website and magazine,www.InsuranceJournal.com; Carrier Management website and magazine for insurance company leaders, www.carriermanagement.com; Claims Journal, a website, www.ClaimsJournal.com, for P/C claims professionals; the Academy of Insurance (www.IJAcademy.com) an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals. and a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, www.InsuranceJournal.TV

Media Contact:

Kristine Honey

Markets Manager

khoney@mynewmarkets.com

619-584-1100 ext. 132

SOURCE MyNewMarkets.com

