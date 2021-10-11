Myocardial Infarction Market to Project High Due to Launch of Potential Emerging Drugs; Growth at a 3.59% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Myocardial Infarction Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Myocardial Infarction historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Myocardial Infarction market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Myocardial Infarction market report also proffers an analysis of the current Myocardial Infarction treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Myocardial Infarction Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Sanofi, Aventis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Takeda, Novartis, Genentech, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biocardia, Faraday Pharma, CSL Behring, Idorsia, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Myocardial Infarction treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Myocardial Infarction treatment outlook. In September 2020 , the FDA granted Fast Track designation for the development of Jardiance (empagliflozin) to inhibit hospitalization for heart failure and decrease the risk of mortality in patients, with and without diabetes, who have had an Acute Myocardial Infarction.

, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for the development of (empagliflozin) to inhibit hospitalization for heart failure and decrease the risk of mortality in patients, with and without diabetes, who have had an Acute Myocardial Infarction. In July 2020 , AstraZeneca was granted Fast Track Designation in the US for the Farxiga (dapagliflozin) development to lessen the risk of hospitalization for heart failure (hHF) or cardiovascular (CV) death in adults following an Acute Myocardial Infarction (MI) or heart attack.

, was granted Fast Track Designation in the US for the development to lessen the risk of hospitalization for heart failure (hHF) or cardiovascular (CV) death in adults following an Acute Myocardial Infarction (MI) or heart attack. The widespread adoption of a commonly accepted definition for Myocardial Infarction and uniform use of cardiac troponin as the biomarker of choice may increase the ability of future studies on Myocardial Infarction epidemiology to make more valid inferences about improvements in health. In recent years, there have been technological advancements due to active research & development, leading to an expected entry of new therapies driving the growth of the Myocardial Infarction market.

as the biomarker of choice may increase the ability of future studies on Myocardial Infarction epidemiology to make more valid inferences about in health. In recent years, there have been due to leading to an expected driving the growth of the Myocardial Infarction market. In contrast to that, the Myocardial Infarction market might be impeded by the heterogeneity of patients, along with the duration of treatment and modalities, and the lack of emergency care awareness, making it challenging to evaluate the usefulness of a large chunk of pipeline drugs, particularly in Myocardial Infarction patients.

Myocardial Infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow reduces or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Myocardial Infarction prevalent cases in the 7MM were 13,123 cases in 2020. It was also observed that the prevalence of Myocardial Infarction is more common among males than females.

The Myocardial Infarction Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Myocardial Infarction Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific cases of Myocardial Infarction

Type-specific cases of Myocardial Infarction

Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market

The current Myocardial Infarction market has been segmented into different commonly used therapeutic classes such as Antiplatelet agents, Anticoagulants, Vasodilators, Beta Blockers, Lipid-lowering drugs/Statins, ACE inhibitors, ARBs (Angiotensin-II receptor Blockers) and Calcium channel blockers are the significant classes. They are based on the prevailing treatment pattern across the 7 MM, which presents minor variations in the overall prescription pattern.

Eplerenone, sold under the brand name Inspra, is a steroidal antimineralocorticoid of the spironolactone group used as an adjunct in managing chronic heart failure and high blood pressure, particularly for patients with resistant hypertension due to elevated aldosterone. Eplerenone is an aldosterone antagonist or mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA), used mainly for its diuretic properties.

The sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) empagliflozin, dapagliflozin has shown impressive beneficial effects in patients with type-2 diabetes mellitus in mandatory cardiovascular outcome trials.

Atherosclerotic coronary vascular disease is the major cause of death, so stem cell therapy is being investigated in patients with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) to limit myocardial damage and possibly regenerate the myocardium. The investigational CardiAMP therapy uses the patient's bone marrow cells to potentially stimulate the body's natural healing response through a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure. BioCardia is a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies.

In recent years, it has been shown that pre-hospital thrombolysis has a role in managing patients seen early after symptom onset in comparison/association with patients who had primary coronary intervention or elective primary coronary intervention. This is an important issue currently being investigated to prevent cardiac arrest, significant scarring, limit the transition to heart failure, and improve the survival rate after acute myocardial infarction. Therefore, management of AMI has been regularly well defined over the last decades and recently updated by different Cardiac organizations to help physicians in routine clinical practice.

Myocardial Infarction Market Dynamics

Myocardial Infarction Market to observe growth since there is a rise in cardiovascular diseases and coronary artery disease incidences and lifestyle changes that will drive the Myocardial Infarction treatment market. Moreover, the likely introduction of newer and more sensitive biomarkers will necessitate the refinement of techniques to quantify the effect of increasing diagnostic sensitivity on Myocardial Infarction incidence and severity over time.

Nevertheless, the growth of the Myocardial Infarction Market is hampered by antithrombotic therapy, which is the cornerstone of the pharmacological approach in STEMI. Despite significant recent advances, essential questions regarding the time and duration of therapy remain unaddressed. Also, antithrombotic therapy is usually considered the first-line therapy and already has a good market share of the approved therapies. The approval of newer therapies could lead to a saturation of the Myocardial Infarction treatment market.

Scope of the Myocardial Infarction Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Myocardial Infarction Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Myocardial Infarction Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Myocardial Infarction: Pfizer, Sanofi, Aventis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Takeda, Novartis, Genentech, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biocardia, Faraday Pharma, CSL Behring, Idorsia, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Myocardial Infarction Key Insights 2 Myocardial Infarction Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Myocardial Infarction 4 Myocardial Infarction Market Overview at a Glance 5 Myocardial Infarction Disease Background and Overview 6 Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Organizations contributing toward the fight against Diabetic Kidney Disease 8 Myocardial Infarction Treatment and Management 9 ESC Guidelines for the Management of Acute Myocardial Infarction in Patients Presenting With ST-Segment Elevation 2017 10 ACCF/AHA Guideline for the Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction 11 Myocardial Infarction Marketed Therapies 11.1 Inspra: Pfizer 11.2 Plavix: Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.3 Brilinta: AstraZeneca 11.4 Zontivity: Merck 11.5 Effient: Eli Lilly and Company/Daiichi Sankyo Co. 11.6 Atacand: AstraZeneca/Takeda 11.7 Diovan: Novartis 11.8 TNKase: Genentech 11.9 Repatha: Amgen 11.10 Praluent: Sanofi 12 Myocardial Infarction Emerging Therapies 12.1 Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company 12.2 CardiAMP cell therapy: Biocardia 12.3 TQJ230: Novartis 12.4 FDY 5301: Faraday Pharma 12.5 CSL112: CSL Behring 12.6 Farxiga: AstraZeneca 12.7 Selatogrel: Idorsia 13 Myocardial Infarction 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Myocardial Infarction Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Myocardial Infarction Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Myocardial Infarction Market Size 14 Organizations contributing towards Myocardial Infarction 15 Myocardial Infarction Patient Journey 16 Case Reports 17 KOL Views 18 Myocardial Infarction Market Drivers 19 Myocardial Infarction Market Barriers 20 Myocardial Infarction SWOT Analysis 21 Myocardial Infarction Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

