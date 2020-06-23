Myocardial Solutions Announces New CMS Codes Dedicated to Proprietary MyoStrain® and MyoStress™ Testing

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI), who has pioneered the quantification of segmental cardiac strain testing to transform how physicians manage and monitor patient heart health, announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued unique codes for MSI's Strain-Encoded Cardiac MRI (SENC-CMR) testing, MyoStrain and MyoStress. These codes were issued for the use of MyoStrain and MyoStress tests in standardizing cardiac patient management and helping prevent adverse events for cardiac and cancer patients at risk of heart failure. CMS has established two new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes for both MyoStrain and MyoStress to be performed in outpatient hospital settings. These codes will go into effect July 1, 2020.

"The establishment of these new codes reflects the unique and distinct importance of measuring segmental strain for efficiently evaluating patient heart health," said Dr. Nael Osman, CSO and Founder of Myocardial Solutions, Inc. Dr. Osman continued, "the new codes highlight the importance of new cardiac function testing that can be performed rapidly, safely and accurately across MRI manufacturers for consistent and reproducible results."

John Funkhouser, CEO and Chairman of MSI, said, "We are looking forward to continued engagement with CMS, as these new codes will enable the collection of cost data specific to MyoStrain testing, which may be used to make future adjustments in payment levels. MSI is grateful to CMS for taking an important first step on the path to establish a reimbursement level that is appropriate for the clinical value of MyoStrain testing."

About Myocardial Solutions

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company working to transform the cardiac and cancer care continuum. Leveraging more than 400 publications in clinical research and development, MSI's proprietary technology, MyoStrain®, is a 10-minute, non-invasive heart function test providing physicians with sensitive diagnostic markers to support the early assessment and individualized management of heart dysfunction. MyoStrain has received FDA-510(k) pre-market clearance, CE-mark certification, and is commercially available in the United States and Europe. Learn more about MyoStrain® and MyoStress™ at www.myocardialsolutions.com.

SOURCE Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.myocardialsolutions.com

