MYOS RENS' Fortetropin® Clinical Trial Results to be Presented by William J. Evans, Ph.D., at the International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that an abstract based on the results from a clinical trial evaluating the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women has been accepted for an oral presentation at the upcoming International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research ("ICFSR") that will take place in Toulouse, France (https://frailty-sarcopenia.com/) on March 11, 2020 at 12:15 pm. The presentation, entitled "Effects of Fortetropin on the Rate of Muscle Protein Synthesis in Older Men and Women: A Randomized, Double-Blinded Control Study," will be given by the Principal Investigator of the study, William J. Evans, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Nutrition at the University of California, Berkeley.

In this clinical study, 20 subjects, men and women 60 to 75 years of age, consumed either Fortetropin or a macronutrient-matched placebo for 21 days along with daily doses of a heavy water tracer. After 21 days, a muscle biopsy was collected from each subject and analyzed to determine the average muscle protein synthesis rate. For subjects who received Fortetropin, the average muscle protein synthesis rate was significantly higher compared to the placebo group.

Muscle loss represents one of the most important causes of functional decline and loss of independence in older adults. Age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia) is commonly observed in many older adults and is also characterized by a decrease in the rate of muscle protein synthesis. In addition, low muscle mass is associated with increased risk of hip fracture and disability. Fortetropin was shown to increase the average muscle protein synthesis rate, providing the potential to improve muscle health among older adults. There are very limited options available to address age-related muscle loss. Geriatricians commonly manage this through lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise.

"This study shows Fortetropin's remarkable potential for managing age-related muscle loss in older adults. The ICFSR is the most important medical conference in the world focused on highlighting advances in sarcopenia research. We feel truly honored that research highlighting the clinical impact of Fortetropin will be presented for the first time at this meeting. The results from this clinical study will form the cornerstone of MYOS' 'Healthy Aging' Business," commented Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of Myos.

"I look forward to sharing the exciting results from this clinical study with the scientific community at the ICFSR meeting," commented Dr. Evans, a key opinion leader in sarcopenia. "Fortetropin clearly has a robust effect on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults. It is rare for a nutrition product to show such a consistent and positive effect. We look forward to continued scientific collaboration with MYOS."

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®," is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Myos Canine Muscle Formula®

Myos Canine Muscle Formula (Regular and Veterinarian Strength) is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

About Yolked®

Yolked is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice to help your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Its key ingredient, Fortetropin, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

