MYOS RENS Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) and MedAvail, Inc. is fair to MYOS RENS shareholders. On behalf of MYOS RENS shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a MYOS RENS shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit MYOS RENS Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Under the terms of the merger, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MYOS RENS will merge with and into MedAvail, with MedAvail being the surviving corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MYOS RENS. Following the merger, MYOS RENS shareholders will own approximately 3.5% of the combined company and MedAvail's security holders and new investors will own approximately 96.5% of the combined company (on a fully diluted basis).

The investigation concerns whether MYOS RENS and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for MYOS RENS shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for MYOS RENS shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

