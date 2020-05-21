MYOS RENS Partners with GetHealthy.store to Promote MYOS Longevity's Clinically-Backed Nutrition Products

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it has partnered with GetHealthy.store ("GetHealthy"), a Texas-based e-commerce platform serving a network of over 1,000 anti-aging practitioners nationwide. MYOS believes that this platform will greatly increase the level of awareness, education of, and encourage the adoption of, MYOS' products among medical practitioners and their patients.

Since the launch of MYOS' Longevity Business at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Conference in December 2019, MYOS' healthy aging products have been adopted by various anti-aging medical practices across the United States. At the forefront of MYOS Longevity is its brand, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, which is distributed exclusively to medical practitioners and leverages the extensive portfolio of research behind our proprietary ingredient, Fortetropin.

In a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial that was conducted at the University of California, Berkeley, subjects who received a daily dose of Fortetropin experienced an increase in the rate of muscle protein synthesis by approximately 15% relative to subjects who received a macronutrient-matched placebo. These results were presented by the Principal Investigator, Dr. William J. Evans at the International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research in Toulouse, France in March 2020.

"We are absolutely delighted to work with GetHealthy to leverage their cutting edge e-commerce platform and extensive medical provider network to expand the reach of the MYOS Physician Muscle Health Formula brand," commented MYOS CEO, Joseph Mannello. "GetHealthy has a unique platform that enables physicians to educate patients about the specific nutritional supplements that best meet their medical needs. Facilitating dialogue between patients and their medical providers offers improved overall outcomes and compliance in terms of dosing and consuming the right nutritional supplements," added Mr. Mannello.

"We are very excited about working with MYOS to make MYOS Physician Muscle Health Formula available to our nationwide network of medical providers. We are very impressed by the extensive human clinical research behind Fortetropin® and know this research will be well received by our practitioners. We are eager to provide access through our Get Healthy Network to practitioners nationwide," commented Jon Armstrong, Founder and CEO, GetHealthy.store.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Gethealthy.store

GetHealthy.store is the revenue growth platform that provides integrated eCommerce and marketing to next-generation healthcare practitioners. GetHealthy provides a practice-owned eCommerce store, access to multiple categories of health products, integrated marketing technology and services, and private label management to practices that want to engage with their patients and followers more deeply.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including MYOS' Physician Muscle Health Formula®, Yolked®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities such as the one described in this release and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to enter into new distribution agreements, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our business, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

MYOS RENS Technology

Joanne Goodford

Phone: 973-509-0444

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology

Related Links

http://www.myosrens.com

