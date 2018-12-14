MYOS RENS Technology Announces First Endorsement Deal for Yolked® with NBA Superstar Aaron Gordon

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced an endorsement partnership with NBA superstar Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic. Gordon will serve as an endorser of Yolked®, our NSF Certified for Sport® branded sports nutrition product, to the millions of basketball fans across the world.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Yolked family," said Gordon. "This is a special product that can help any athlete reach new heights. I'm excited to help tell that story."

"We're beyond excited to be working so closely with Aaron and his team," said MYOS CEO Joseph Mannello. "He's not only a fantastic athlete but an even better person– a perfect representative for our brand."

After being introduced to Yolked, Gordon and his team were immediately impressed by the depth of clinical research behind the product and its potential to unlock new levels of performance for athletes of all levels.

"Yolked is a very exciting, unique product that's been a terrific addition to Aaron's training program," said Gordon's personal trainer, Jordan White. "We're always looking for ways to enhance physical performance. To find an effective, all-natural, NSF-certified product like Yolked, is ideal."

Gordon will represent Yolked through a variety of media channels, including social media and traditional formats, and serve as a face of the brand. This is the first major athlete endorsement inked for Yolked, but will not be the last.

"Over the next few months, we plan to announce more additions to Team Yolked," Mannello said. "We're interested in athletes who embody the core principles of the brand: youthful, ascendant, unique, and positive."

In addition to adding Gordon to its stable of influencers, Yolked has also expanded its national college athletics marketing campaign via partnerships with nine (9) universities. Since the beginning of the year, Yolked has had a prominent presence in college basketball via TV-visible courtside LED signage seen on nationally televised games, introducing the brand to millions of fans across the country. Beyond the TV-visible signage, Yolked is featured on each athletic department's official website and official social media channels and is a staple at basketball home games as sponsor of nightly on-court fan contests and t-shirt toss promotions.

"College sports is a great place to grow the Yolked brand because of the tremendous youthful energy that exists on these campuses," Mannello said. "And beyond reaching young people, there are millions of health-conscious fans and alumni who would greatly benefit from Yolked. These are the audiences we want to reach."

In the fall, Yolked will be prominently featured throughout the college football season with in-stadium signage, on-site experiential activations, digital assets, social media, and more.

Gordon's deal with Yolked was negotiated by IMG on behalf of Yolked and WME on behalf of Gordon.

About Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon is in his 5th season with the Orlando Magic. Universally known as one of the NBA's most dynamic athletes, Gordon wowed the basketball world with his jaw-dropping performance in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest. During the 2017-18 season, Gordon posted career highs in both scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game. In his one year at the University of Arizona, Gordon was named the Pac 12 Freshman Player of the Year. He's recently displayed his acting skills and crossover appeal by starring in the 2018 film, Uncle Drew. Gordon is also very active in the community. This summer, he plans to launch CodeOrlando, a STEM program providing opportunities for underprivileged youth in the Orlando area.

About Yolked®

Yolked® is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice and helps your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Its key ingredient Fortetropin®, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® products, the success of our launch with The Vitamin Shoppe®, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

