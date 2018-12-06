MYOS RENS Technology Launches 'Yolked®', Its Sports Nutrition Product, With The Vitamin Shoppe® Nationwide

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a biotherapeutics and bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that The Vitamin Shoppe® will distribute MYOS' muscle-enhancing sports nutrition product line, 'Yolked®' formulated with Fortetropin®. The Vitamin Shoppe® will be the first retailer to carry Yolked® at its 775 store locations across the U.S. and online at vitaminshoppe.com later this month.

Yolked® is an all-natural product designed to work in conjunction with your sports protein of choice and helps your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Due to its key ingredient Fortetopin®, made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss, Yolked has been clinically shown to build up to 8 pounds of muscle mass in as little as 12 weeks. Up until now, Yolked has only been available to collegiate athletic programs and not readily accessible to the general public. With its nationwide launch into The Vitamin Shoppe®, athletes of all levels can purchase Yolked and experience the benefits of its high-performance formulation.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS, commented, "We are very pleased to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe®, one of the largest and most respected companies in the industry, whose customers have an overwhelming demand for new, safe, all-natural and effective nutritional supplement products. The Vitamin Shoppe® recognizes that Yolked®, formulated with Fortetropin®, is not only great-tasting and good for you– it is also protein's perfect partner in that it enables the body to utilize protein more efficiently to build muscle mass and size. Yolked greatly complements the growing protein categories and we believe it will draw additional consumers to the segment."

"When it comes to innovation, we are extremely selective with what we bring to market as it must first resonate with our customers and meet their needs and expectations," said Mark Hilton, Vice President of Merchandising at The Vitamin Shoppe®. "We feel that Yolked® will make an excellent addition to our portfolio of offerings as it is a truly unique product that's clinically proven to increase muscle growth and lean body mass, which are both key components our customers look for when choosing their sports nutrition solutions."

Yolked® will be available at The Vitamin Shoppe® stores and online at vitaminshoppe.com beginning December 30, 2018 for $99.99.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula™ products, the success of our launch with The Vitamin Shoppe®, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

