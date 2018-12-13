MYOS RENS Technology Receives a New Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a biotherapeutics and bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it received the United States Patent # 10,165,785 titled, "Process for Producing Composition for Increasing Muscle Mass" from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 1, 2019. This new patent significantly enhances MYOS' existing intellectual property portfolio, enabling MYOS to protect its advanced technologies for the development of innovative nutrition products to address musculoskeletal health.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS, commented, "I am delighted that the USPTO has issued MYOS its most recent patent. I am committed to building a world class company that is focused on redefining muscle health. In order to meet that goal, MYOS has invested extensively in research and development over the last several years. Currently, we have preclinical and clinical studies underway at Kansas State University, Weill Cornell Medical College and University of California, Berkeley. I believe this new patent will prove vital as we capitalize on our investments in R&D, enabling us to deliver the maximum value to our shareholders."

The new patent covers an advanced, state-of-the-art manufacturing process for a fertilized, egg yolk-derived composition that was developed by researchers at the German Institute of Food Technologies/DIL ("DIL") that helps maintain the natural bioactivity of egg yolk without compromising its safety. DIL has assigned full rights of this patent to MYOS. The processes covered by our patents are used to manufacture nutrition products that we have evaluated in the past, and are evaluating in our current clinical and preclinical studies related to muscle conditions such as sarcopenia and muscle disuse atrophy in both humans and domestic pets.

Dr. Volker Heinz, Director of DIL and a co-inventor on the patent, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the issuance of this most recent patent. Our R&D collaboration with MYOS has been very exciting and extremely fruitful. We look forward to continued collaboration with MYOS to address muscle health through innovations in nutrition."

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

About the German Institute of Food Technologies/DIL (Deutsches Institut für Lebensmitteltechnik e.V.)

The German Institute of Food Technologies (DIL) is a world renowned advanced research organization located at the heart of Germany's agriculture and food industry. A very well-established team of around 200 scientists and engineers collaborate to develop advanced and innovative technologies for food production. With more than 170 member companies from the food industry and related fields, DIL operates as a research institute working in the areas of product development, process development and analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™ and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula™ products, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

