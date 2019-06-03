MyPhillyLawyer Helps Secure $80 Million Victory for Transvaginal Mesh Patient

MyPhillyLawyer, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, worked on the case in collaboration with attorneys at Kline & Specter. The verdict marked the eighth time a Philadelphia jury has awarded substantial damages to a plaintiff in a defective mesh case.

"Knowing when and who to partner with on complex matters is more important than you realize," said Dean Weitzman, managing partner of MyPhillyLawyer. "MyPhillyLawyer received a call from a woman suffering from a defective product. Our team jumped into high gear, gathering all of the necessary information, preserving all of the evidence and, at the right time, partnering with the premier litigation firm handling transvaginal mesh litigation in the United States. Partners at each firm met regularly to discuss and strategize on the litigation."

Plaintiff Patricia Mesigian of Media, Pennsylvania, suffered multiple injuries after the erosion of an Ethicon transvaginal mesh implant she received in 2008 to treat organ prolapse. She alleged that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) failed to provide adequate warnings about the safety issues linked to the defective device.

"Our client wisely chose MyPhillyLawyer, and for the same single legal fee, had the attention and work product of two premier law firms," said Weitzman. "The end result was a six-week trial culminating in an $80 million verdict. It all began at MyPhillyLawyer."

MyPhillyLawyer has a history of success with a broad range of defective product cases including dangerous medical devices. The Philadelphia law firm has recovered over $500 million for its clients through various personal injury lawsuits.

Transvaginal mesh is a synthetic medical implant used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse among women. Defective devices can cause serious injuries including infections, internal bleeding and organ perforation.

