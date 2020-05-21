MyPoint Credit Union Presents Scoop San Diego's Ice Cream Relief Week to Help Local Businesses Survive

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPoint Credit Union has partnered with Scoop San Diego's Ice Cream Relief Week asking communities to encourage people to support local ice cream and gelato shops with a delivery or takeout order from May 22 to 31st.

During Ice Cream Relief Week, Scoop San Diego will host a Livestream festival jam-packed with exclusive interviews with shop owners from EscoGelato and Handel's Ice Cream, an ice cream happy hour with Bivouac Ciderworks and Mr. Trustee Ice Cream, and mouthwatering giveaways on social media. In addition, Stella Jean's Ice Cream will create a brand-new San Diego-themed flavor, titled "Summer," and donate a portion of sales proceeds to Home Start.

More specifically, the organizers were heart-felt when they learned that National City's iconic Niederfrank's Ice Cream's future is in jeopardy. The current owners, Patti Finnegan and Mary Ellen Faught, as with many small locally-owned businesses, have suffered tremendously and could use the community's support to help them stay alive. Since 1948, the shop's techniques have stayed the same as the original owner, known as the Granddaddy of ice cream in San Diego, Elmer Niederfrank.

"Helping people do is the core of what MyPoint Credit Union is about," said Heather Dueitt, vice president of marketing at MyPoint Credit Union. "Now more than ever, we need to come together and safely show our support to our friends who have been creating memories for families for decades. These next few weeks are critical to small business owners as they are having to pay June bills and possibly make some hard decisions."

Ice Cream Relief Week Press Conference:

Friday, May 22, 2020

1:00 p.m.

Niederfrank's Ice Cream Shop

726 A Avenue

National City, CA 91950

Virtually via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97790075403?pwd=YWd2L0IwdEw4ci9YbE5HMXZ2UUtZZz09

How Everyone Can Participate in Scoop's #IceCreamReliefWeek

Head to their local ice cream or gelato shop between May 22 – 31 and order takeout or delivery. Then share their support by uploading a picture of them enjoying their ice cream on Instagram by tagging the accounts and using the hashtag #IceCreamReliefWeek. Follow along at @ScoopSanDiego or @MyPointCU on Instagram

Learn more here: MyPointCU.com/IceCream

