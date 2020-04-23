MyProtectionHero to Provide Free Wills and Other Important Trust-Related Documents During Pandemic

CALABASAS, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyProtectionHero (MyProtectionHero.com), an online employee benefit provider, has opened its services including wills, trust-related documents, and financial budgeting software, free of charge, to anyone in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, Steve Weber, President and Founder of the company announced today.

"We don't make N95 masks or ventilators, and we're not trained healthcare professionals, but we can help people by making our services available for free to anyone who needs them," said Weber. "We've been washing our hands and working from home, but we wanted to do more, and this is something our company can do for the American public."

MyProtectionHero is an online platform for employers to offer additional benefits beyond usual healthcare benefits. Now available to the general public for a limited time, absolutely free of charge, people will be able to safely log on and receive important and valuable free documents and services including:

"There is a high demand for these services and documents right now, with people trying to prepare their individual and family protection coverages and security," continued Weber. "If we can help people have some peace of mind during these turbulent times, we are glad to be of assistance."

In addition to the free products listed above, MyProtectionHero offers a safe and secure place to shop for a full complement of insurance, warranty, and protection products. MyProtectionHero never sells names or information of its users, which makes it unique in the online services world, where many websites generate income by selling leads to local agents. MyProtectionHero offers useful free content for its users. This includes articles, videos, and newsletters on topics beneficial to individuals such as healthy living, exercise, and financial well-being.

