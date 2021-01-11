myQ® Opens Doors to Better Life Experiences With Smart Access Solutions

"myQ is literally opening doors to create intuitive solutions that simplify and secure access experiences, transforming how we use and think of common entry points to homes, communities, businesses and beyond," said Jeff Meredith, President and Chief Operating Officer for Chamberlain Group, Inc. (CGI), a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain ® and LiftMaster ® garage door openers and commercial access control system brands powered by myQ . "We are excited to share our latest myQ products and services that address underlying challenges around pet care, grocery delivery, community guest access and in-dash vehicle control during this year's CES."

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, our lives have changed in ways we never imagined. More households adopted pets, grocers have mobilized to better accommodate home deliveries and the rise of contactless has become the new norm. Helping people adapt to new lifestyles, myQ has become the catalyst for solving real-world access problems, making life easier and changing the way we go about our daily lives.

Need a way to easily let your pup out to potty or play when you're away from home? Finding yourself worrying more about when to schedule your grocery deliveries vs when you're going to get to the store? Want an easy, contactless way to let the delivery driver into your apartment complex? With myQ, you can do all of the above and more, right from your smartphone or your car's in-dash touchscreen. This year you will see myQ bring to life smart access solutions that include:

myQ Pet Portal: myQ Pet Portal provides the modern-day convenience of connected smart home access made just for four legged friends. Your pup can go in and out when nature calls, and you can control, secure and monitor the door and your pup right from the myQ Pet Portal app. Live video streaming with 2-way communication even lets you see and hear everything that's going when you aren't there. Seamlessly integrated within the door, the Pet Portal blends right into the natural décor of the home, so visitors or passersby won't even realize it's there. To see how it works click here.



The recent pandemic has shifted how consumers purchase household items and groceries, creating more demand for secure and contactless delivery solutions like Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery. Since the launch of in-garage delivery in April 2019, Amazon has successfully fulfilled over 2 million in-garage deliveries with the help of myQ. In addition to in-garage package delivery, Key by Amazon has also expanded its delivery service to include groceries. Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery is a new service that allows eligible Prime members to have their grocery orders from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh delivered securely into their garage. To learn more click here.

myQ Smart Community Access: Residents want to feel secure AND let the delivery "guy" in. LiftMaster Smart Access Control Systems with an integrated camera and powered by myQ, deliver crystal-clear one-way video calling and two-way voice communication so residents can view and verify their guests' identities before granting them entry to the building or community. Not only does LiftMaster's smart community access system provide residents with a modern living experience, property managers also benefit from a scalable access management solution that enhances security and reduces liability. See a demo here.



The new smart access solutions are part of the myQ Smart Access Ecosystem, driven by innovative products powered by myQ. Products powered by myQ include LiftMaster and Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Openers and LiftMaster Smart Access Control Systems and Gates that work together seamlessly to deliver life enriching solutions through reliable, secure access. To learn more about the Smart Access Ecosystem and the world of myQ, go to myq.com/ces.

