myQ Smart Access Technology Gives 'The Dog House' a New Meaning with its Award-Winning Pet Portal

Designed to replace an existing exterior door, the myQ Pet Portal comes integrated in a select offering of Kolbe doors with material and color options to fit pet parents' home aesthetics and is professionally installed. Seamlessly integrated within the door, a hidden smart panel features a patent-pending smart, elevator style opening mechanism that works with a custom collar sensor. Unlike conventional retrofit pet doors, the myQ Pet Portal is virtually unnoticeable from the outside, ensuring that visitors, passersby and pesky squirrels won't realize it's there. It is the only no-compromise solution for homeowners who want to keep the security and exterior appearance of their home intact while providing their pup with the freedom to potty and play on demand.

Already making waves at CES, the myQ Pet Portal won the distinguished CES 2021 Best of Innovation Award within the Smart Home category. "A bright spot for many people in a challenging 2020 has been adding a furry friend to the family. But as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift in 2021 many dogs will experience a dramatic change in their routine," said Beril Altiner, Director of Product Marketing for Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access control solutions and developer of myQ smart technology. "The myQ Pet Portal can help alleviate some of the stress and expenses that might come along as schedules change. It's a secure and convenient way to make sure your dog can go outside when they need to, while also giving you access to your best friend anytime through your smartphone."

Designed with home security, pet safety and a wide range of dog sizes in mind, the myQ Pet Portal works for dogs as small as 10 lbs. up to 90 lbs. and includes safety sensors to ensure safe passage. Where traditional retrofit dog doors can leave your home exposed to the elements, pesky critters, and other unwanted guests, the Pet Portal has been intentionally designed with the following features to give pet parents peace of mind:

Uniquely assigned myQ Pet Portal Sensor worn on the dog's collar ensures that the cat won't try to escape.

An auto-close and lock system triggers after your pet traverses the opening for security and to ensure no "tailgating" takes place by the neighborhood raccoon.

Two-way camera and audio that enables real-time and recorded viewing of a pet's comings and goings so you can see what is happening at all times.

The experience is managed via the myQ Pet Portal app, where pet parents can customize alerts, set preferences for how Fido can enter/exit the portal and get Daily Reports on a pet's comings and goings.

"What sets the myQ Pet Portal apart from other dog doors on the market is the fact that it offers convenience, safety, and security all in one solution," said Brittany McArdell, a professional dog trainer and owner of North Paws Canine Services. CGI enlisted Brittany's services to ensure the Pet Portal was a safe and viable solution for pet parents and their dogs. "It definitely provides a smarter way to parent and makes time apart easier for both dogs and their owners," Brittany added.

Retailing for less than half of what many pet owners spend annually on a dogwalker, the professionally installed myQ Pet Portal is now available for pre-order on myQpetportal.com starting at $2,999. For more information on the myQ Pet Portal go to myQ.com/CES/pet-portal.

About Chamberlain Group (CGI)

CGI is a global leader in access control solutions with its LiftMaster ® and Chamberlain ® garage door opener brands and myQ ® smart technology. Providing the power of access and knowledge, CGI's broad line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial access solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. For more information visit chamberlaingroup.com. Follow us on Facebook at ChamberlainGroupCGI, LinkedIn at Chamberlain_Grp(CGI) and Twitter at Chamberlain_Grp.

About myQ Smart Access:

myQ technology enables products to seamlessly work together to provide reliable, secure access management solutions that solve for everyday access needs across common entry points to homes, communities, businesses and beyond. It's a powerful platform that empowers people, businesses and partners with the knowledge to do more and the control to make it happen, anytime from anywhere.

About Kolbe Doors:

Kolbe Windows & Doors is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of one-of-a-kind windows and doors. After more than 75 years, Kolbe products are best known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Kolbe's door expertise and culture of innovation make them the perfect partner for the myQ Pet Portal. Kolbe recognized the industry's need for pet door solutions and partnering with Chamberlain Group (CGI) was an exciting way to bring this new product offering to pet lovers.

For media inquiries, contact:

CGI

Kelly Shumaker

630-267-1652

[email protected]

SOURCE myQ