Myrtle Consulting Group Named One of Inc. Magazine's 2019 Best Places to Work

HOUSTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Consulting Group, a leading firm delivering operational value and sustainable transformations to global manufacturing, processing and distribution companies, announced today it has been named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine.

The Best Places to Work list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Employees at nominated companies participated in a survey that provided insight into workplace respect, management effectiveness, compensation, leadership and professional development opportunities. Inc. Magazine collected data on nearly 2,000 submissions to deliver its final list of 346 workplaces.

"Our team is the number one reason for Myrtle's success, which is why we work hard to create and nurture a culture and environment that are encouraging, positive and give our employees opportunities to grow," said Edwin Bosso, CEO of Myrtle Consulting Group. "We are grateful both to receive this recognition and to know that our employees take pride in working at Myrtle."

About Myrtle Consulting Group

Myrtle Consulting Group drives operational transformation within manufacturing, processing and distribution organizations. Using a practical, needs-based approach, Myrtle incorporates values, methodologies, and technologies into custom solutions toward specific customer challenges that improve operational performance and generate lasting business transformation. Learn more at www.myrtlegroup.com.

